Early Season Showdown in HK for Beauty Generation

Hong Kong racing fans get an early season treat Sept. 27 at Sha Tin Racecourse as two-time Horse of the Year Beauty Generation takes on reigning BMW Hong Kong Derby champ Golden Sixty.

The two did not meet last season as Golden Sixty pursued the Four Year Old Classic Series that culminated in his Derby triumph and Beauty Generation battled with older rivals in Hong Kong's group 1 events. Even with attendance at the races still limited by pandemic restrictions, the looming "generational" showdown in the Celebration Cup (G3) has produced a buzz.

Photo: Hong Kong Jockey Club Golden Sixty following his win in the Mar. 22 BMW Hong Kong Derby

Eight-year-old Beauty Generation seeks a Hong Kong-record 19th win overall, his fourth Celebration Cup trophy, and a chance for what would be a record third score in the Longines Hong Kong Mile (G1) in December. He'll have to earn it, though. The race conditions find him conceding 18 pounds to Golden Sixty.

Toss another complication into the pot: Beauty Generation has a new trainer. His former mentor, John Moore, reached mandatory retirement age in Hong Kong and has moved along to more age-friendly Australia, where he will be watching with interest to see what David Hayes can do in his stead.

Hayes, himself a two-time Hong Kong champion trainer in the 1990s, said the 1,400-meter (about seven-furlong) Celebration Cup isn't the ultimate goal for his new charge. "He'll be better at a mile and what I'm trying to do is have him at his best in December—just building him up," Hayes said as he prepared Beauty Generation for the season's debut.

"I'm still learning with him," the trainer acknowledged.

Zac Purton, of course, retains the mount.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club, not one to miss a natural promotion, bills the race as "The Master Miler Meets the Golden Boy." But the Celebration Cup mix has potential spoilers, including Ka Ying Star, who finished second in Beauty Generation's last two victories in the springtime.

Ka Ying Star's rider, Chad Schofield, stated the obvious as he looked forward to another swing at the champ.

"He's got the age advantage on Beauty Generation," Schofield said. "Beauty Generation is getting older, so hopefully (Ka Ying Star) is the next in line to put his hand up and really contest the big group 1 races later on."

Beauty Generation's future, Hayes said, will be decided by his owners, the Kwok family, and depends in large measure on his performance in the Celebration Cup.

"If he's running well, I think he'll probably go to the end of the season," Hayes said. "There's a lot of races for him, like the Stewards' Cup (G1, Jan. 24), so I'm sure if he's racing near his best then he'll keep racing, and if he loses his form then they'll retire him."

Note: Joao Moreira, who won six races Sept. 20 at Sha Tin, was 1–for–8 three days later at Happy Valley. Hong Kong races are not an easy game, even for the Magic Man. Despite the tough night, Moreira extended his lead in the jockeys race as his closest rivals, Purton and Karis Teetan, were shut out.