Monomoy Girl Likely to Train Up to the Breeders' Cup

Though plans have not been finalized, the connections of Monomoy Girl are leaning toward training the champion mare up to her Nov. 7 engagement in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) at Keeneland.

Two Oct. 4 stakes, the $150,000 Beldame Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park and the $400,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, are both being discussed as possibilities by trainer Brad Cox and the ownership group, but the 5-year-old daughter of Tapizar 's sharp efforts in the past off layoffs are playing a leading role in determining what's next for the champion 3-year-old filly of 2018 who is undefeated in three starts this year.

"She's doing awesome," said Sol Kumin of Madaket Stables, which owns the mare in a partnership with Michael Dubb, The Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables. "There's a chance we might run her before the Breeders' Cup, but she has run very well fresh this year and we obviously want her to fire her 'A' race in the Distaff, so we're leaning toward training her up to the race. She will work this weekend (at Churchill Downs) and Brad will talk with everyone and make a decision."

Monomoy Girl has not raced since registering a 1 3/4-length victory in the Sept. 4 La Troienne Stakes Presented by Oak Grove Racing and Gaming (G1) at Churchill Downs. By waiting until the Breeders' Cup, it would give Monomoy Girl a nine-week break between starts as she chases a second Distaff victory in three editions.

In the La Troienne, Monomoy Girl was victorious off eight weeks of rest.

Monomoy Girl, who was sidelined for 18 1/2 months until her May 16 win in an allowance optional claiming race at Churchill Downs, has won 12 of 14 starts with six grade 1 victories, including the 2018 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) and Distaff. Bred by FPF and Highfield Ranch, she was purchased for $100,000 by BSW Bloodstock/Liz Crow, agent, from the Gainesway consignment at the 2016 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. She has earned $3,386,818.

Even without Monomoy Girl, the Spinster is taking shape as a blockbuster matchup with the possible starters including Midnight Bisou, the champion older female of 2019; the Cox-trained Kentucky Oaks winner Shedaresthedevil; Swiss Skydiver; and Vexatious.

