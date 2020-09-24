Not This Time Colt Tops Keeneland's Day 11

Florida pinhookers Randy Miles and Bo Hunt hope they found another Seven Trumpets at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in a Not This Time colt they purchased for $115,000 during the Sept. 24 penultimate session of the 12-day auction.

Consigned by Tom Evans' Trackside Farm, agent, the colt (Hip 3839) was produced from the winning Dixie Union mare Race Hunter, a half sister to Paid Up Subscriber, a multiple graded stakes winner who finished second or third in four grade 1 events. The colt was bred in Kentucky by Tenlane Farm, which had purchased Race Hunter for $180,000 from Lane's End at the 2018 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale while carrying the Not This Time colt in utero.

Through Sept. 23, Taylor Made Stallions' Not This Time ranked third on the list of stallions with first foals racing this year, with his top runner the grade 1 winner Princess Noor.

Miles said he and Hunt were prepared to leave Lexington on Wednesday, but in the hopes of finding one more good prospect they can sell as a 2-year-old next year, they decided to stay another day after seeing the colt whose price topped the Sept. 24 session.

"He is the one horse that made us stay; we decided to take a shot and got him," Miles said. "He could have sold anywhere (in the sale). We love to buy horses from Trackside. They do a great job. He is a dark bay, very racey. He is not a finished product right now, but we can see how he is going to mature. Hopefully, Not This Time will have a few more stakes winners by the time we sell this horse."

Royal Flush bought eight yearlings at Keeneland this year for $238,000.

At the 2016 September sale, Miles and Hunt stayed through the final day, topping the 13th session with a Morning Line colt for which they paid $45,000. Resold at the following year's Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training, the colt named Seven Trumpets was purchased by West Point Thoroughbreds, with Lane's End Bloodstock, agent, for $205,000.

A stakes winner at Ellis Park, Seven Trumpets has placed in four stakes, including a second in the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes Presented by Runhappy (G1), and earned $519,894 to date.

"We stayed a few years ago and got Seven Trumpets," Miles said. "Hopefully, this horse will do the same."

During the Sept. 24 session, Keeneland reported 169 horses changed hands for gross receipts of $2,086,600, an average price of $12,347, and a $7,000 median. The session RNA rate was 16.7%.

Going into the Sept. 25 finale, from 3,922 cataloged, Keeneland has reported 2,302 yearlings sold for an aggregate $247,437,300, an average $107,488. The cumulative RNA rate is 26.4% with 825 yearlings not sold.

The final session begins at 10 a.m. ET.