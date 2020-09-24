Battle-Tested Princess Secret Tops My Dear Girl

Princess Secret is probably the most talented filly in the Sept. 26 My Dear Girl at Gulfstream Park, but the daughter of Khozan is without a doubt the most battle-tested entrant in the $400,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes final.

The My Dear Girl, the 1 1/16-mile two-turn test for 2-year-old fillies, and the In Reality, the 1 1/16-mile open-division final for juveniles, will be joined on Saturday's program by the $150,000 FSS Wildcat Heir, a mile race for 3-year-olds and up. All three stakes are for horses sired by accredited Florida stallions. Supporting stakes will include the $75,000 Armed Forces, a mile turf stakes for 2-year-olds; the $75,000 My Dear Peggy, a mile turf stakes for juvenile fillies; and the $75,000 Hollywood Beach, a five-furlong turf dash for 2-year-olds.

Owned and trained by Daniel Pita, Princess Secret had things pretty much her own way in her May 7 debut, in which she shook off mild early pressure and drew off to a four-length score. Since then, the daughter of Khozan has had to fight for everything she's gotten, including a victory in the $200,000 Susan's Girl, the seven-furlong second leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series Aug. 29.

"She has a will to fight in every race. She doesn't like to lose. Even when things don't go her way, she finds a way to overcome it or almost overcome it," Pita said. "You could make an argument that if a couple things went her way, we might be talking about an undefeated filly."

In her second start, Princess Secret showed her grit when she took on the boys in the first allowance race of the year, overcoming considerable bumping at the start while rallying to second. She set a pressured pace before being caught by Go Jo Jo Go in the $100,000 Desert Vixen, the first leg of the Florida Sire Stakes, but battled back to save the place.

"Things happen in races and you have to deal with those things. It's unfortunate when things don't go your way," Pita said.

In the Susan's Girl, Princess Secret bumped with Go Jo Jo Go shortly after the start, rushed up to set a pressured pace, and edged away to victory by three-quarters of a length over late-running Oh Deborah.

Pita is confident that Princess Secret will show the same talent and determination around two turns Saturday.

"Any doubt we might have had about her getting a mile and a sixteenth was eased in her (Sept. 18) workout. She went six furlongs in 1:14 and change very easily with a long, long gallop-out, strong gallop-out," Pita said. "I think she will have no issue with the mile and a sixteenth. If she's good enough to beat the field, that's a different story. I don't think distance is going to be the factor that will get her beat."

Miguel Vasquez has the return call on Princess Secret, who was purchased for $30,000 at the 2019 Ocala Breeders' Sales October Yearling Sale.

Stonehedge's Oh Deborah is set to make her third start in the My Dear Girl after debuting with a 3 1/4-length victory July 19 and finishing second in the Susan's Girl, in which she battled through the stretch with Princess Secret before settling for second.

"She missed a lot of time. She hurt herself in the stall and missed the first leg and also missed training for 10 to 12 days, so I think that might have compromised her a little," trainer Ralph Nicks said. "That being said, she ran pretty darn good. We expect her to run well."

Samy Camacho has the call aboard the daughter of Winslow Homer.

Nicks is also slated to saddle Bell Racing's Big Rings for a start in the My Dear Girl. The daughter of The Big Beast debuted with a nine-length victory at 6 1/2 furlongs Sept. 6.

Emisael Jaramillo has the return mount on Big Rings.

Michael Yates-trained Go Jo Jo Go will also represent Stonehedge in the My Dear Girl. The daughter of Khozan broke her maiden at 21-1 while winning the Desert Vixen in her fourth start, rallying from well off the pace to win by 1 1/4 lengths.

Leonel Reyes has the mount Saturday.

Ashley Quartarolo's Lilac Lace is scheduled to make her first start in the Florida Sire Stakes series after debuting with a 1 3/4-length debut victory at Keeneland July 19 and finishing fourth in the Adirondack (G2) at Saratoga Race Course Aug. 12.

Edgard Zayas is slated to ride the Anthony Quartarolo-trained daughter of Hi Cotton.

Karl Glassman and Cathi Glassman's Restofthestory is set to make her FSS debut in the My Dear Girl after graduating from the maiden ranks in her second start. The Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained daughter of Jess's Dream who held gamely to finish second in her debut after engaging in speed duel romped to victory by 3 1/2 lengths Aug. 29 under Angel Arroyo, who has the return call Saturday.

Also entered in the My Dear Girl are Remington Oaks Stable and trainer Steve Dwoskin's Alluramore, who finished fourth in the Desert Vixen and the Susan's Girl to kick off her career; NBS Stable's Splash Cash, who captured a six-furlong maiden race at Prairie Meadows Aug. 19; A 1 A Racing's Tamiami, a Todd Pletcher-trained debut winner who finished off the board in the Dr. Fager; and Arindel's Freak, a maiden who finished third in the Desert Vixen.