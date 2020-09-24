Kentucky Horse Council Announces New Executive Director

The Kentucky Horse Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Coleman as the new Executive Director of the Lexington-based organization; Coleman will begin her role Sept. 29.

An avid equestrian, Coleman grew up in northeastern Ohio and graduated from the Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in Athens, OH. Coleman moved to the Bluegrass in 2004 to work with multiple equine and agriculture- related publications based in the area. She shifted to equine-oriented roles at Lexington Catholic High School and Georgetown College before transitioning to her most recent role as Community and Public Relations Director for New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program. In that role, Coleman oversaw the construction of New Vocations at Mereworth Farm and established the New Vocations All-Thoroughbred Charity Horse Show at the Kentucky Horse Park among other endeavors. In addition, Coleman holds roles on multiple equine boards and committees, including being secretary and treasurer of the Kentucky Hunter Jumper Association, a member of the University of Kentucky's Saddle Up Safely program and a member of the Kentucky Horse Breeders Incentive Fund Non-Race Committee, among others.

"I am excited to step into this role with the Kentucky Horse Council," Coleman says "Katy [Ross] did an incredible job; I look forward to capitalizing on the momentum she has built to grow the membership, develop relationships and resources, and awareness of the organization and its mission and programs within the Kentucky I have invested my life into the education of equine enthusiasts and equine welfare, and I am looking forward to seeing what can be accomplished in this new role."

"We are delighted to have Sarah join the Kentucky Horse Council as Executive Director," said Ryan Watson, President of the Kentucky Horse Council, "with Sarah's experience as well as expertise in the non-profit sector, I feel very confident that she can continue moving the KHC forward."

