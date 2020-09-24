Benbatl, Kameko to Clash in Joel Stakes

Benbatl recorded his best form in Britain when running away with the Shadwell Joel Stakes (G2) last year by five lengths from King of Comedy, but this year's contest promises to be a completely different test.

He got the run of the race in front against the far rail last season on his favored good ground, but the forecast rain Sept. 25 might throw a spanner in the works this time.

Benbatl floundered on heavy going when tailed-off last in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (G1) at Ascot in October and was withdrawn from the Ladbrokes Celebration Mile (G2) at Goodwood last time due to the soft conditions.

He might also have more competition for the lead here, too. Regal Reality attempted to make all when third behind Century Dream in that Celebration Mile but was too free from the front.

Regal Reality did not show his best that day but still had reopposing rivals Duke of Hazzard (fifth) and Urban Icon (sixth) well held. He is capable of bettering that if he settles in the early stages, and a reproduction of the form he showed when winning the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on his previous start under a more conservative ride would give him a good chance.

It is not often a QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) winner lines up in this race, and Kameko has to shoulder a five-pound penalty for his victory in the opening classic over course and distance in June.

Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post Kameko and jockey Oisin Murphy prior to their win in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas

It depends how far you want to delve into the excuses game because there are legitimate ones for all of his defeats since, but that's three in a row now.

He did not appear to stay 12 furlongs when fourth in the Investec Derby (G1), found trouble in running when fourth in the Sussex Stakes (G1), and then emptied quickly in the Juddmonte International Stakes (G1) at York last time, again looking a non-stayer.

There are no worries about stamina back at a mile here, and he would be unlucky to find trouble in running on these wide-open expanses, so there should be no excuses this time.

Top Rank and Tilsit are the two lightly raced improvers, and if the rain comes, Top Rank will be at home on soft ground. He showed that when winning a group 3 at Haydock last time.

His jockey, PJ McDonald, rides the Rowley Mile at Newmarket better than he does most other tracks in Britain. He has 12 winners from 75 rides at the course (16%), and backing his mounts blindly here would have yielded a tidy profit of £10.53 to £1 level stakes.

Murphy: I Can't Split Kameko and Benbatl

There can be very few horses in training who can challenge Kameko—his first British classic winner—in Oisin Murphy's affections.

However, the champion jockey also has a fantastic record aboard Godolphin's Benbatl, and while his retainer with Sheikh Fahad's Qatar Racing means there was never any doubt which horse he would be riding here, Murphy has been aboard both for morning work in recent days.

Far from dreading that he might be on the wrong one come the business end of this fascinating group 2, Murphy is relishing the prospect with Kameko returning to the track and trip of his finest hour.

"It's the stuff of dreams to normally have the opportunity to ride both those horses: Kameko the fastest Guineas winner ever, and Benbatl, one of the highest-rated horses in the world on 125. It's a real pleasure and a privilege.

"It's a very tough race, and I honestly don't know who will win, but I can't wait."

Murphy has been aboard Benbatl for two of his three group 1 wins—most notably the 2018 Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1)—as well as when chasing home the mighty Winx in that season's Ladbrokes Cox Plate (G1).

As for Kameko, he boasts a Vertem Futurity Stakes (G1) to go alongside the Two Thousand Guineas.