More Records Fall at Tattersalls Ireland September Sale

A big week for Clare Manning's Boherguy Stud continued Sept. 22, when Robson Aguiar went to £190,000 (US$243,511) for the New Approach colt out of Maoineach during the early stages of the second and final session of the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale.

The two-day September Yearling Sale Part 1 produced a strong and satisfactory set of results, with its average of €24,145 ($28,184) on a par with 2019, and its median of €17,582 ($20,506) a fall of 12%. Four yearlings sold for £150,000 or more, another record for the September Yearling Sale.

The aggregate dropped by 15% to €7,992,107 ($9,385,293), but the clearance rate was a healthy 84%.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Boherguy Stud broke the September Yearling Sale record when Mick Kinane went to £325,000 ($420,089) for the operation's Teofilo brother to Gear Up, winner of the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (G3) since the catalog's publication, and the New Approach colt also had a significant update, as his full brother New Treasure won the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes (G3) last month.

Dwayne Woods, positioned in the bidders' area to the right of the rostrum, and Matt Coleman, who stood against the wall by the exit to the ring, pushed Aguiar all the way, but the breeze-up consignor turned agent ultimately proved the most determined.

Aguiar's purchase saw a change in fortunes for Amo Racing's Kia Joorabchian, who had stood with Alex Elliott when the agent underbid the record-breaking Teofilo colt on day one.

"I bought this horse for Amo Racing and Roger Varian," explained Aguiar, who was joined by the trainer's wife Hanako Sonobe as he signed the docket. "They liked the horse a lot. Roger was very keen to have him, so the owner asked me to bid for him. He's a nice horse, he's well put together and has a good pedigree."

Photo: Courtesy of Tattersalls Ireland The New Approach colt consigned as Lot 260 at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale

Aguiar, who is best known for having prepared and sold breeze-up stars likes The Lir Jet, Star of Emaraaty, and Summer Sands, has joined the Amo Racing buying team this year. On his role, he said: "I've helped buy a few horses for Amo Racing this year, I've just tried to do my best for them since I got the job. Hopefully it continues to go well."

Amo Racing's purple and white silks have already been carried to some notable successes, with Sardinia Sunset winning the listed E.B.F. Marygate Fillies' Stakes for Varian, who also trains the owner's smart filly Setarhe, while Ralph Beckett has struck with the likes of Babbo's Boy and Mr Kiki.

Manning, who consigned the colt on behalf of her grandfather, master breeder and trainer Jim Bolger, reflected on having sold the two session toppers, saying: "Although they're quite different types they're both extremely nice individuals in their own ways, and the updates were obviously big boosts.

"I thought they'd be popular but they've both completely exceeded expectations."

On Boherguy's sale, she continued: "It couldn't have gone any better really. To get one six-figure touch is unbelievable, never mind two. There was a bit of apprehension coming to the sale as we knew we had nice individuals but you're just not sure how deeply people are going to be willing to put their hands into their pockets."

Having sold the top two lots across the two-day September Sale, Boherguy Stud topped the consignors' charts with four lots sold for a total of £576,000.