Multiple Grade 1 Winner Bast to The November Sale

Three-time grade 1 winner Bast, in foal to 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify , will be offered at The November Sale, Fasig-Tipton's marquee breeding stock sale in Lexington.

Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency will consign the 3-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo on behalf of Charles and Susan Chu's Baoma Corporation. She is the only three-time U.S.-based grade 1-winning filly of her crop.

Trained throughout her career by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Bast established herself as the West Coast's leading 2-year-old filly in 2019. Following a second in her debut at Del Mar, she rolled in the Del Mar Debutante (G1) by 8 3/4 lengths. Stretched out to 1 1/16 miles for her next start in the Chandelier Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park, she got up for a neck victory to earn her second grade 1.

She then finished third behind eventual champion British Idiom in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) there before adding the Starlet Stakes (G1) late in the year at Los Alamitos Race Course. Her career then ended early in her 3-year-old season after she won the Santa Ynez Stakes (G2) in January at Santa Anita. She retired with a 4-1-1 record from six starts with earnings of $852,200.

Bast was purchased as a yearling upon Baffert's recommendation by bloodstock agent Donato Lanni for her owners for $500,000 at The Saratoga Sale, Fasig-Tipton's selected yearling sale in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in 2018.

"Bast's tremendous ability and gorgeous looks should make her an outstanding broodmare," said Baffert. "I have only seen five yearling fillies at the sales that were a 'must buy' in my life, and she is one them. She is that beautiful."

Her dam Laffina, by Arch, is a half sister to graded stakes winner Mananan Mclir and stakes winners Big Sur and Charming N Lovable. Charming N Lovable, in turn, is the dam of grade 1 winner Fault. Laffina is also a half sister to graded stakes performer Sandra's Rose, the dam of South Bend, a stakes winner and multiple graded stakes-placed 3-year-old this year.

"She is without fault and has everything a breeder desires—class, performance, and pedigree at the highest levels," John Sikura, president of Hill 'n' Dale, said of Bast.

"Bast is another tremendous racehorse campaigned by Charles and Susan Chu," added Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning Jr. "Her brilliance on the racetrack and impeccable pedigree make her a broodmare with unlimited potential."

Bast joins an eye-catching list of mares set to be auctioned at The November Sale. The Nov. 8 auction counts Monomoy Girl, Midnight Bisou, Uni, and Rushing Fall among its other entries.