Arthur Hancock III Named Thoroughbred Club Honor Guest

Arthur B. Hancock III has been selected by the board of directors of the Thoroughbred Club of America as the 2020 Honor Guest, club president Katherine LaMonica announced Sept. 22. Hancock will be honored by the club at its 89th Testimonial Dinner, the date of which is still to be determined due to the coronavirus.

"The Thoroughbred Club of America is excited to name Arthur B. Hancock III as our 2020 Honor Guest," said LaMonica. "Arthur represents the Thoroughbred industry in its most sincere form, hailing from a family rooted strongly in tradition, while forging his own unique legacy of horsemanship and leadership in our sport."

Hancock is the owner of Stone Farm near Paris, Ky. He has made his mark breeding, racing, and selling Thoroughbreds, as well as putting his personal stamp on the development of Stone Farm and its ongoing success. A fourth-generation horseman, Hancock grew up on historic Claiborne Farm. As a young man, he worked a year at the racetrack for Hall of Fame Trainer Eddie Neloy and returned to Claiborne to work as the assistant broodmare and yearling manager under the tutelage of his father. In 1970, Hancock leased 100 acres and launched Stone Farm, which now covers 2,200 acres and has been in operation for 50 years.

As a market breeder, Hancock bred, raised, and sold Belmont Stakes (G1) and Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Risen Star and Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Fusaichi Pegasus. For farm clients, Hancock raised and sold two Horse of the Year honorees, Sunday Silence (1989) and Bricks and Mortar (2019). As an owner, Hancock campaigned Sunday Silence, Gato Del Sol, Goodbye Halo, Menifee, Strodes Creek, Harlan, and a cast of others whose accomplishments include two Kentucky Derbys, the Kentucky Oaks, the Preakness, the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), and other notable grade 1s. In Europe, Stone Farm-raised standouts have included classic colt Hawaiian Sound, champion filly Rainbow View, and champion juvenile colt Air Force Blue . Stone Farm has produced nearly 180 stakes winners, including the winners of more than 75 graded stakes. In addition, Stone Farm was home to two-time leading sire Halo, who was the sire of champion Sunday Silence, himself a pivotal international stallion.

In his capacity as an industry leader, Hancock has served on the Kentucky Racing Commission, as a director of Keeneland Association, and the Fasig-Tipton sale company, and as a member of The Jockey Club. Especially visible has been Hancock's leadership in fostering integrity in racing. He is a co-founder and outspoken supporter of the Water Hay Oats Alliance, a growing grassroots effort dedicated to eliminating performance-enhancing drugs in racing. He is an active supporter of Thoroughbred aftercare, and living by example, he relocated homebred Kentucky Derby winner Gato Del Sol back to Stone Farm from Germany at the conclusion of his stallion career.

Hancock is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, where he was co-captain of the swim team and won the Southeastern Conference in the 100-yard freestyle. In addition, Hancock is an accomplished songwriter and musician. He has produced several collections of original music, and performers the caliber of Willie Nelson and Ray Price have covered his songs.

Hancock and wife Staci have been married for 43 years and have raised six children. They currently have two grandchildren.

The Thoroughbred Club Testimonial Dinner was inaugurated in 1932, the year the Club was founded, to recognize distinguished contributions of leadership as well as success in the Thoroughbred industry. The first recipient was Col. E. R. Bradley, and other winners include William Woodward Sr., three generations of the Hancock family of Claiborne Farm, plus Ted Bassett, Shug McGaughey, Alice Chandler, Chris McCarron, and The Honorable Brereton C. Jones. To learn more about The Thoroughbred Club of America, visit us online at thethoroughbredclub.com.