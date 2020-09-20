Lady Speightspeare Powers Home in Natalma

Lady Speightspeare had a bit of trouble in the starting gate, but the 2-year-old Speightstown filly put her six rivals away with ease once underway in the CA$253,000 (US$191,623) Natalma Stakes (G1T) Sept. 20 at Woodbine.

The victory awarded Lady Speightspeare an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) Nov. 6 at Keeneland. The Natalma, only the second race for the Charles Fipke homebred, was part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series.

Lady Speightspeare, ch, 2/f

Speightstown — Lady Shakespeare, by Theatrical (IRE) Owner: Charles E. Fipke

Breeder: Charles Fipke (KY)

Trainer: Roger L. Attfield

Jockey: Emma-Jayne Wilson

Pedigree Notes

Speightstown stands at WinStar Farm LLC for $70,000 (2020).

"That's always nice to see," trainer Roger Attfield said. "When you break your maiden and you're going into a race like this off of going wire-to-wire, you really haven't had any education or anything going into something like this, so it was nice to see that for sure."

A trip to the Breeders' Cup "would be up to Mr. Fipke, and I would say knowing Mr. Fipke, we probably are" going, Attfield said.

Lady Speightspeare was in post 6 for the Natalma with one horse left to load on her outside when she reared in the stalls. Jockey Emma-Jayne Wilson hopped off and remounted as her ride settled.

"In the starting gate, she acted up a little bit, but a little bit was a testament to her intent. Last time she ran, she was such a racehorse," said Wilson, aboard for both starts. "She broke through the pack early and went to the lead with such intent, I think it was the same thing today in the gate. She knew it was coming. They yelled 'last one.' She was anticipating the doors to open, so she popped up a little.

"But kudos to the gate crew here at Woodbine. They kept her straight and steady, so despite her rearing, she didn't manage to get herself hung up or hurt in anyway, which meant she was able to compete and win today."

Once sprung from the gate, Lady Speightspeare stalked the pace set by Big Big Plans. The frontrunner led fractions of :23.77 and :47.92 the first half-mile and held on for three-quarters in 1:11.59. Lady Speightspeare swept to the lead in the homestretch and found herself a length in front. Alda, rallying from last, would not let the new leader go without a challenge and barreled down the outside. Lady Speightspeare, the slight 5-2 favorite over Alda, held off her rival and crossed the wire three-quarters of a length in front.

The final time for the mile on firm turf was 1:34.61.

"The doors opened and I just kind of put my hands down and the outside horse outstepped her the first little bit, and she showed that composure of a racehorse," Wilson said. "She knew that she was going to get a chance to run, and I had a chance to let that horse cross over and just put her right on her flank and she settled into stride, got into rhythm and, man, when they started to come to her, just like last time, she really leveled off and dug in."

Alda finished second, 2 3/4 lengths in front of third-place Seasons. Dreaming of Drew was fourth.

Lady Speightspeare, a 3 3/4-length winner over seven furlongs Aug. 22 at Woodbine, has earned US$146,394 from her two wins.

The Kentucky-bred is the third winner from as many starters out of Fipke's multiple graded stakes-winning Theatrical mare Lady Shakespeare, who was also trained by Attfield. Lady Shakespeare has since produced a yearling filly and a March 28 colt, both by More Than Ready . She was reported bred to Bee Jersey this year.