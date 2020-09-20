Tattersalls September Sale Heads to Newmarket

Yearling season returns to Newmarket Sept. 21 when the Tattersalls Ireland September Sale kicks off its two-day run at 11 a.m. local time. The auction has been relocated from its traditional home in Fairyhouse to Park Paddocks on account of the COVID-19-related travel restrictions in place in Ireland.

The catalog, which featured 447 lots prior to withdrawals, includes a vast array of pedigrees that have received noteworthy recent enhancements.

Monday's session looks set for a bright start as the first lot into the ring, a Galileo Gold colt out of York Express offered by Rockton Stud, is a half brother to smart juvenile Acklam Express, who has won the listed Roses Stakes since the catalog's publication.

Just three lots later, Collegelands Stud will offer the Mastercraftsman half brother to group 2-winning 2-year-old Aloha Star, who was last seen finishing second past the post before being demoted to third in the Phoenix Stakes (G1).

The theme continues throughout the offering, with Newtownbarry House Stud set to offer the half sister to Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (G2) winner Dandalla (Lot 83); Beechvale Stud will present a Mehmas half brother to Matron Stakes heroine Champers Elysees (222); and Coole House Farm consign Gimcrack Stakes victor Minzaal's Tamayuz half sister (309).

Clare Manning's Boherguy Stud draft also catches the eye, with the six-strong offering including full brothers to Acomb Stakes scorer Gear Up (Lot 165) and New Treasure (Lot 260), who struck in the Round Tower Stakes.

Although trade has proved challenging during the sales season's early exchanges, Tattersalls Ireland's chief executive Matt Mitchell was of the opinion that the positives firmly outweighed the negatives heading into the September Sale.

Looking ahead to the two days of trade, Mitchell said: "It's a positive to even be having a sale in these challenging times. That being said, the location will help in bringing British buyers to the sale and then the catalog itself is a big draw, too.

"There's been a large number of updates, and the sale has had a lot of success on the track throughout the year as well, so there's a good number of positive factors feeding in that we hope will help trade.

"The big question mark at this stage, as is always the case ahead of any sale, is what the state of the market will be, which is difficult to assess. However, clearance rates from the sales so far have been very encouraging, and I don't see why we shouldn't be able to achieve a similar result."

This year's lots have plenty to live up to as the September Sale roll of honor now features classy runners like Aloha Star, Beau Recall, Champers Elysees, Dandalla, Lady Prancealot, Rose of Kildare, Soffia, and Hong Kong sensation Time Warp.

Mitchell reported that plenty of prospective purchasers were combing the ground at Park Paddocks on Sunday in search of future stars.

He said: "There's plenty of people here, and I've had the vendors telling me they've had a large number of showings over the last two days, which is encouraging. We've been fortunate that our graduates have been performing very well on the track.

"Traditionally, the sale has been a great source of winners, and that has continued this year. That's why so many purchasers focus in on the Fairyhouse sale.

"We have people from outside of the U.K. here as well. I know we're expecting a large contingent from Italy. That has always been a real strength of Fairyhouse, that it's an international market.

"We've been working with Irish Thoroughbred Marketing to encourage Irish trainers to come in—traditionally, they'd have been a mainstay of the sale. I know Johnny Murtagh is here looking today, which is great to see."

Part two of the September Sale will begin directly after the conclusion of Tuesday's part one session.