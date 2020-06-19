Juveniles Set for Royal Contest in Coventry, Queen Mary

The six-furlong Coventry Stakes (G3) June 20 is realistically the earliest point at which there may be a performance worthy of champion juvenile honors. The only horse to actually manage it in the past decade was Dawn Approach, but a group 2 juvenile race in June that is won by a top-five juvenile in six years out of 10 is performing above itself.

The top handful in the betting all represent top connections, and all were convincing debut winners. Admiral Nelson quickened impressively to pick up the Aidan O'Brien first string June 12 at the Curragh.

Like More Beautiful in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2), he is about as quick as it gets for a Coolmore horse, being by Kingman, who sired the Coventry winner from his first crop, and out of a precocious mare.

By contrast, Qaader is by Night of Thunder from the family of Shirocco. He was only really getting going at the finish on his debut at Newbury but was still able to draw four lengths clear. Creative Force is somewhat similar, being a Dubawi half brother to Persuasive.

The trend of recent history has been to prefer precocity in the Coventry, which is partly why Admiral Nelson is the favorite. Young sires Kingman and No Nay Never have won the past two editions of the race, and first-season sire Shalaa has made a promising start.

He is represented by Saeiqa, who was third to Creative Force on debut, with Friday's Norfolk Stakes (G2) third Imperial Force in between.

'Beautiful' Out to Banish O'Brien's Bogey in Queen Mary Stakes

There are only three current group races at Royal Ascot that Aidan O'Brien has never won. The five-furlong Queen Mary Stakes (G2) for juvenile fillies is one that eludes him.

Efforts have been upped since the Coolmore partners won the race with the Wesley Ward-trained Acapulco in 2015. O'Brien has had five runners in the four years since. He has clearly his best chance yet in the June 20 Queen Mary with More Beautiful.

Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post More Beautiful wins the opening race at Naas Racecourse

As Coolmore horses go, More Beautiful is bred to be precocious. She is by War Front , the sire of Chesham Stakes winner Battleground among plenty of other speedier O'Brien horses, out of champion 2-year-old filly Maybe. It therefore might be prudent not to expect quite the same level of first-to-second-run improvement associated with her trainer.

Those who are genuinely concerned about the draw would be advised to wait until after the Silver Wokingham Handicap before striking their bets. But the advice is that any bias still in the track is a function of the pace. With the Wesley Ward-trained Campanelle right out on a limb in stall 1, the prospect of two groups forming in the Queen Mary needs to be considered.

Ward Out to Defend Record

If there were one race Ward would like to roll up and take back to the United States with him, it would surely be the Queen Mary, his success stretching back to Jealous Again in 2009 and taking in Acapulco and the remarkable Lady Aurelia along the way.

Ward has had more than the usual logistical problems to overcome this year with the quarantine rules making life extra difficult.

His two candidates arrive without either their trainer or the usual fanfare associated with a Ward challenge for this race, although Campanelle's defeat of her stablemate May 31 had some clockers at Gulfstream Park taking notice.

Longtime Ward ally Frankie Dettori is entrusted with the ride aboard Campanelle, and Silvestre de Sousa gets the call on Royal Approval.

"Campanelle ran powerfully to win on her debut last month when recording a Beyer Speed Figure of 79, the highest recorded on the turf so far this season in the U.S.," Ward said. "We had to wait for racing to fully get going to start her because she can only run on the grass.

"She's very precocious, and we identified her early as an ideal Queen Mary type. Royal Approval was 3 1/2 lengths behind Campanelle on her debut at Gulfstream. I think all the runners I have this year are quality, and this Tiznow filly has plenty of speed."