The Tin Man Back for a Fifth Time in Diamond Jubilee

The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) would not be the same without The Tin Man, who lines up in the race for a fifth time June 20.

He won the race by a neck three years ago, and trainer James Fanshawe believes the 8-year-old is as enthusiastic as ever as he bids to become the first dual winner since Right Boy followed his 1958 score with one in 1959.

"It's a real testament to him," Fanshawe said. "He's been working brilliantly and looks great. He's been an important flag-bearer for us, and there's nothing like having a star in the yard to advertise it.

"I hope the ground dries out for him because he seems to perform better when it's quicker at Ascot, although he won the Sprint Cup (G1) in testing conditions at Haydock—I haven't quite worked that one out. It's a race where everything needs to go right, and you need a bit of luck in running. Fortunately, we've got a nice draw (stall 8)."

The Tin Man first ran in the race in 2016, when he finished eighth. In the past two years, he has finished fourth behind Merchant Navy and sixth behind Blue Point, who has been retired to stud.

He is owned by one of Fanshawe's Fred Archer syndicates and is named after the legendary Victorian jockey's nickname at the races.

"It was a special day when he won in 2017," Fanshawe said. "It was a battling performance, and it meant a great deal because (Queen Elizabeth II) presented all 10 members of the syndicate with their trophy."

His syndicate members will unfortunately have to settle for cheering him on from home this year, but at this irregular royal meeting, The Tin Man will still provide some welcome sense of continuity.