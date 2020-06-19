Tiz the Law an Even-Money Favorite in Belmont Betting

While the June 19 advance wagering did little to dispel the notion that Sackatoga Stable's Tiz the Law will be a heavy favorite in the $1 million Belmont Stakes (G1), it did provide an early indication of who might be the second choice in a top-heavy field.

Tiz the Law, a multiple grade 1-winning son of Constitution , stood as the even-money favorite for the opening leg of the Triple Crown Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET, with $27,670 of the $70,315 in the win pool for the June 20 opening leg of the Triple Crown at Belmont Park.

The second choice was Live Oak Plantation's Tap It to Win, who was 4-1 in the early betting after being pegged as the 6-1 fourth choice in the morning line.

The homebred son of Tapit is trained by Mark Casse, who will be bidding for his third straight Triple Crown victory after being elected the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The only other starter among the 10 3-year-olds who was less than 10-1 was St. Elias Stable's Dr Post at 8-1.

Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Andie Biancone's Sole Volante, the 9-2 second choice in the morning line, was 10-1.

The rest of the field and odds were: Max Player 11-1, Modernist 18-1, Farmington Road 12-1, Fore Left 19-1, Jungle Runner23-1, and Pneumatic 26-1.

The Belmont Stakes will be the 10th race on a 12-race program Saturday at Belmont Park. Post time is slated for 5:42 p.m. ET, with television coverage on NBC.