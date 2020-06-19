Impasse Continues for Summer Racing in Illinois

Another "deadline" slipped by late June 19 as Illinois horsemen and Arlington International Racecourse again failed to reach agreement on a contract that would salvage a summer racing season, and the Illinois Racing Board granted the parties another weekend to continue their discussions.

IRB chairman Daniel Beiser recessed the meeting until 9 a.m. Monday, June 22, at which time, he said, "One way or another, we will come to some conclusion on this item."

Only 24 hours earlier, Beiser had recessed the meeting for one day while promising, "We will finally dispose of this matter one way or another, with or without an agreement."

Without a contract, Arlington can't begin preparations for what it hopes will be a 30-day meeting starting in late July and running through September. Negotiations have dragged on for months with tentative agreements repeatedly falling apart when reduced to writing.

The wrinkle unearthed in the latest impasse involved how to allocate 2021 purse money in the event of unforeseen disasters such as a new pandemic. Contract drafts were exchanged only minutes before the June 19 meeting that was to have finalized things.

"I can't respond to something that was sent to me just 10 minutes ago," said David McCaffrey, executive director of the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association.

The meeting then was then paused to try to sort things out, only to have conflicting versions and editing devolve into confusion on both sides.

The ITHA has stressed to the state racing board the urgency of setting a starting date for the Arlington meeting so horsemen can make plans. Absent an agreement, the group has urged that so-called "dark days" simulcasting revenue be reallocated from Arlington to Hawthorne Race Course to support its late-season Thoroughbred meeting.