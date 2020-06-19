Authentic Pointed to July 18 Haskell Stakes

Two-time graded winner Authentic, second to Honor A. P. in the June 6 Runhappy Santa Anita Derby (G1), is scheduled to make his next start July 18 in the TVG.com Haskell Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park, co-owner Sol Kumin said.

The 3-year-old colt is 3-for-4, having won a maiden race, the Sham Stakes (G3), and the San Felipe Stakes (G2), victories that have made him one of the early favorites for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at Churchill Downs. The Bob Baffert trainee worked June 15 at Santa Anita Park, his first breeze since the Santa Anita Derby, covering a half-mile in :48 4/5.

With a $1 million purse, the Haskell is one richest 3-year-old dirt races this summer. It will be run at 1 1/8 miles. Monmouth is offering a $1 million bonus to a horse that wins the Haskell, Derby, and the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1).

"That will be a good spot, I think," Kumin said. "It will give him good spacing and Bob can decide what to do from there, but I would assume he will probably try to go Derby, Preakness, if things are good."

The Preakness Stakes (G1), like the Derby, was postponed until this year due to COVID-19. It will be run Oct. 3 at Pimlico Race Course.

Kumin owns Authentic through his Madaket Stables in a partnership with Starlight Racing and Spendthrift Farm. Spendthrift finalized a stallion deal for the Into Mischief colt this month that included securing racing rights from other original owners, SF Racing, Fred Hertrich III, John Fielding, and Golconda Stables.

Charlatan, another Baffert runner in which Kumin is a partner, is expected to resume training following a physical setback sometime this summer after receiving 45 days off for an ankle chip, the owner said. The timing of that injury has taken him out of Derby consideration, though Baffert has not entirely ruled out the Preakness.

"Personally, I'd love to see him run in the Malibu or something like that at the end of the year," Kumin said of a further 2020 goal.

The Runhappy Malibu Stakes (G1) is a seven-furlong race for 3-year-olds typically run the day after Christmas at Santa Anita.

Charlatan, owned by SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Hertrich, Fielding, and Golconda Stables, has led throughout in all three of his starts. Last out, he crossed the wire six lengths in front of Basin in a division of the May 2 Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park. Days afterward, Hill 'n' Dale Farms secured his breeding rights in the Speightstown colt.

Late last month, a source told BloodHorse that he did pass initial post-race testing, resulting in a simple sample being reviewed by a different laboratory.

A split sample is usually requested when a horse tests positive for a prohibited substance that could result in a disqualification and loss of purse, or cause a suspension or fine for a trainer. The split sample provides the affected party means to potentially dispute initial lab findings if its results differ.

Kumin said Friday he has not been provided any information regarding the results of a split sample.

Bernie Hettel, state steward at Oaklawn, did not return telephone messages this week, seeking a testing update.