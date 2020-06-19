Keeneland Confirms COVID-19 Positives

Twenty-seven backside workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Keeneland, the Lexington track confirmed June 19, but many were asymptomatic and all but two have been cleared to return to work.

Keeneland's vice president and chief operating officer, Vince Gabbert, said the number of positives date to when the track began testing in late March and therefore should not be viewed as a "spike" associated with the reopening of businesses in Kentucky that began around May 9.

The Lexington Herald-Leader first reported the positives June 19 after obtaining data provided by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department through an open records request.

Keeneland has tested more than 1,000 people as part of the COVID-19 protocols the track put in place in early March. Four of the 27 who tested positive are Fayette County residents, and the remainder are transient workers who were reported among the Fayette County numbers because they reside in dorms on the Keeneland backside. Keeneland is currently home to a resident population of about 200 people, and others who do not live at the track also care for the 1,100 horses on the grounds.

"From a numbers standpoint, our numbers have been pretty good, especially given the number of people we have coming from out of state," Gabbert said. "We've had testing in place since early March as part of our protocols. We've had no hospitalizations, and the large majority of the positives have been asymptomatic.

"Anyone who tests positive is quarantined off-site until they're cleared by the health department. We report each of those positives the same day we get the results from the health department. If we have anyone who may have been exposed to the individual who tested positive, we come back and test everybody in that barn."

On a weekly basis, Gabbert said about 600 people—including trainers, exercise riders, and grooms—access the track's stable areas. A horseman such as leading Kentucky trainer Brad Cox, for instance, might spend more time with his string at Churchill Downs in Louisville where racing is currently being conducted, while making occasional visits to the Lexington track to check on horses under the care of an assistant trainer.

Keeneland was among the first racetracks in the country to cancel racing due to the COVID-19 crisis. Its spring meet, originally scheduled for April 2-24, was jettisoned and has been replaced by a unique July 8-12 summer meet that will be run without spectators.

Since March 16, access to the track for those who have business to conduct there has been permitted only after people complete a health survey and have their temperatures taken. After being screened, a person is given a colored wristband. The wristband colors are changed every day in order to maintain a thorough record of individual screenings. Keeneland security staff, along with Mediport personnel, conduct regular, unannounced walk-throughs of all barns and outbuildings to make sure those who live on the property and work on the backstretch are also screened daily, even if they never leave the property.

"I think, especially given the at-risk population we are serving, the protocols we put into place early on have been highly effective," Gabbert said. "Those protocols were approved by the governor's office and the health department, and we will continue to strictly adhere to those guidelines. They are working. We've minimized the spread significantly, and we feel confident the protocols we have in place will provide the confidence people expect during our summer meet."

As of Friday, the state of Kentucky had reported 13,454 positives from 341,140 tested, with 522 deaths and 3,516 recovered (numbers according to kycovid19.com).

"When you think about how many people work on the backside, the percentages and the numbers are extremely low," Gabbert said. "Of the businesses continuing to operate (through the COVID-19 crisis), we're higher volume than many of those in Fayette County, so the fact we've got the numbers where they are, I feel good about it. Our staff has really done a great job from stable staff to security. It's not easy keeping track of every person coming in when your facility consists of 1,000 acres."

Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., also provided an update Friday on the number of COVID-19 positives among its backside population. From approximately 585 backside workers, the New York Racing Association has confirmed 85 positive and recovered cases since late March, plus one currently in quarantine. In addition, there was one fatality April 7, when Panama native Martin Zapata died from the virus.