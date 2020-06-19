The Lir Jet Denies Ward's Golden Pal in Norfolk

Despite a change of colors and completely different ground, The Lir Jet emulated his sire Prince of Lir by landing the June 19 Norfolk Stakes (G2) to give Oisin Murphy a first Royal Ascot win for Qatar Racing.

The five-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds is part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge "Win and You're In" series, and the winner earned a paid fees berth into the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2T) in November at Keeneland.

The result looked unlikely soon after start when the Wesley Ward-trained Golden Pal blazed a trail down the center of the track under Andrea Atzeni, but after fending off the attentions of favorite Eye of Heaven, the raider from the United States ran out of petrol when The Lir Jet pounced close home.

The winner, who had been bought privately by Qatar Racing two weeks ago after smashing the track record in his debut at Yarmouth, was giving Michael Bell his fifth Royal Ascot triumph. The trainer's son and assistant Nick was central to the story, acquiring the horse through agent Robson Aguiar for just £8,000 (US$9,776) at Doncaster in August, and was originally going to send him to the breeze-up sales until they were delayed and canceled altogether.

"Prince of Lir won this four years ago on soft (going), so we were hopeful he'd handle the ground, but I was a bit worried when the leader went so far clear," Bell said. "He's battled—he's very inexperienced and only run the once and never had to dig in before because when he won he won on the bridle. He's learned how to race today and I think you'll see an even better performance next time."

On the circumstances surrounding his recent change of ownership. Bell added: "Sheikh Fahad was watching Yarmouth on TV and sent me a text 'Is he for sale?' and the rest is history. I'm particularly pleased for Nick, it was his deal and he must take a huge amount of credit."

As for future plans, the trainer added: "If he runs in another group 2 he'll be carrying a penalty, so I'd be inclined to maybe point him at something like the Prix Morny (G1), but we shall talk to Sheikh Fahad and David Redvers and come up with a plan."

Jockey Oisin Murphy Murphy also revealed he had some input into the purchase of The Lir Jet.

"Sheikh Fahad watched the race at Yarmouth but I'd ridden the horse before he ever came to England and I liked him when I galloped him," he said. "I was pleased when Sheikh Fahad saw the race—it was his idea to buy him and I'm absolutely delighted for Qatar Racing. It's my first Qatar Racing winner at Royal Ascot so it's a huge relief.

"I wasn't that confident a furlong down, I thought Andrea rode a clever race in front," he added. "I didn't jump super well, my horse traveled lovely, he's got a great mind and he picked up the whole way to the line. He galloped through the line, I was the last one to pull up."

The speedy runner up fared the best of the Wesley Ward-trained runners so far this week. Ward plans to take the son of Uncle Mo home and bring him back for the Knavesmire speed test, where Irad Ortiz will ride him.

Andrew Balding's Imperial Force finished well to take third.

Dandalla Proves a Royal Bargain With Albany Stakes Romp

There were some big pedigrees in this year's Albany Stakes (G3), with the likes of War Front , No Nay Never, and Kodiac represented, but the cheaply bought Dandalla blew them all away to score by an impressive six lengths.

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Dandalla takes the Albany Stakes at Ascot Racecourse

The result not only provided Ballyhane Stud's Dandy Man with a second Royal Ascot winner, following on from his first-crop son Extortionist's victory in the 2013 Windsor Castle Stakes, but fueled talk of a potential classic campaign next year.

"She has plenty of stamina on the dam's side and I think that came into play today and hopefully that will come into play again in the future with maybe the One Thousand Guineas (G1)," winning trainer Karl Burke said. "If Dandy Man is going to have a One Thousand Guineas winner, it could be her.

"This is a great result and it's great to get a 2-year-old winner here. I think we have done well with the 2-year-olds over the last 10 years. To go and buy one for €22,000 ($24,208), our daughter Kelly will be absolutely delighted as she bought her at the sale."

The filly's victory should also be a source of optimism for breeders operating on a budget, as she was bred by Robert Norton from the winning Elnadim mare Chellalla, who was picked up for just 7,500 guineas at Tattersalls in December 2014.

Chellalla possesses a modest enough page, with her Italian Listed-winning half sister the only bold black type among Dandalla's first two dams. However, Dandy Man, who started out at a fee of just €4,500 in 2010, made his name by upgrading his mares and now stands at a career-high €15,000.

Dandalla becomes Dandy Man's 10th group/grade winner, joining the likes of elite-level performers La Pelosa, successful in the Natalma Stakes, Hong Kong Sprint victor Peniaphobia, Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes scorer River Boyne, and the much-missed One Thousand Guineas runner-up Lady Kaya.

Dandalla was conceived in 2017, the first year her sire's fee had moved up to €10,000, and is among 122 foals in his current crop of 2-year-olds.

Despite a delayed start to the flat season, Dandy Man has already sired four juvenile winners in Britain and Ireland, including Happy Romance, who is around 8-1 for Saturday's Queen Mary Stakes (G2).

Dandalla was pinhooked by LS Bloodstock for just €15,500 ($17,576) at the Goffs November Foal Sale, before Kelly Burke picked out the filly at the Tattersalls Ireland Yearling Sale.

Ballyhane Stud Realizes Two Royal Ascot Winners in One Day

It was quite an afternoon for the progeny of stallions from Ballyhane Stud, where Prince of Lir and Dandy Man stand.

Reflecting on a momentous day for the stud's stallions, Ballyhane owner Joe Foley said: "It's long been an ambition to have a stallion who has a 2-year-old winner at Royal Ascot—they're very difficult to get. General Monash nearly did it 20 years ago with his first crop when Bram Stoker got chinned near the line in the Coventry.

"We've been waiting a long time, so to get two within the space of half an hour is extra special. It's a great day for the farm, particularly for all the staff. I'm thrilled."

While the Norfolk Stakes provided a breakthrough moment for Prince of Lir, the Albany Stakes result was yet another big result for Dandy Man.

"I've always had a lot of belief in Dandy Man and it's wonderful to see him arrive on the big stage," said Foley. "And obviously it's great for Robert Norton (breeder of Dandalla), I've known him a long time and I'm thrilled he's bred a Royal Ascot winner, likewise Donal Boylan (who bred The Lir Jet).

"It's magic to be associated with those two people who've helped create a magic day."

The Lir Jet is one of 77 in Prince of Lir's debut crop, conceived at a fee of just €5,000. The colt was in fact pinhooked by Foley at just €9,500 ($10,797) as a weanling before being reoffered at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale, where he sold to breeze-up consignor Robson Aguiar, who paid £8,000 ($9,776) for the progressive youngster.

However, with so much uncertainty surrounding this year's 2-year-old sales, The Lir Jet, who had been entered in the Tattersalls Ascot Breeze-Up Sale, was offloaded privately to Nick Bell prior to his Yarmouth debut.

The group 2 winner is the latest advertisement for Aguiar's eye for an athlete.

The Lir Jet is out of the winning Green Desert mare Paper Dreams, who graduated from the Tattersalls Craven Sale when she was bought by Stephen Hillen for 15,000 guineas ($24,366).

"Since January people have been telling me they've got very good Prince of Lirs, the buzz has been getting stronger as the months went by," he said. "Before COVID-19 I was hoping he'd have a very strong start to the season and we'd get an upsurge of mares to him. Obviously that didn't happen, but we're not going to complain now."