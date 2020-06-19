Construction Resumes at the National Museum of Racing

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame recently resumed construction on the new Hall of Fame Education Experience after a two-month delay because of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent "New York State on PAUSE" executive order. The Museum, which has been closed for the renovations since January, was originally scheduled to open to the public on July 16 coinciding with opening day at Saratoga Race Course. A new opening date for the Museum will be announced later this summer.

"We're excited that we are able to move forward with the Hall of Fame Education Experience," said Cate Johnson, the Museum's director. "This is an important project for the Museum and the sport of thoroughbred racing and we look forward to sharing it with everyone as soon as possible. The work is going well and we are adhering to all state regulations and best practices related to health and safety."

The Hall of Fame Education Experience will feature a reimagined and dynamic new Hall of Fame, including a state-of-the-art signature film and cutting-edge interactive Hall of Fame digital plaques. The new digital inductee plaques will include an in-depth multi-media look at the lives and careers of each human and equine member of the Hall of Fame. The project also includes a complete renovation of the adjoining Race Day Gallery and other updates throughout the Museum.

The new Hall of Fame will inspire existing and new fans through the understanding of the deep level of mastery of craft required of thoroughbreds, jockeys, trainers, owners, and breeders to reach the highest levels of the sport, as well as establish a new standard for dramatic and immersive interactive experiences throughout the Museum.

To date, the Museum has raised more than $13 million toward the Hall of Fame Education Experience, which was announced in August 2018. The project's campaign goal is $20 million. For more information or to donate to the Hall of Fame Education Experience, please visit the museum website.

To learn more or donate by phone, please contact project manager Cathy Marino at (518) 584-0400 ext. 112 or you can donate by check to:

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

Attn: Hall of Fame Education Experience

191 Union Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

For a closer look at the Museum's vision for the new Hall of Fame Experience, please the museum website then click on "more information" and play the informational video on the landing page.

