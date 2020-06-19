Golden Horde Gives Trainer Cox a Sweep of Royal Sprints

When it comes to group 1 sprints at Royal Ascot, Clive Cox is a trainer to have in your corner.

Cox added to his past successes in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) and King's Stand Stakes (G1) to register a clean sweep in the royal meeting's top-flight sprint contests after unearthing his next star, Golden Horde, in the June 19 Commonwealth Cup (G1), in which he defeated American Kimari.

He is in good company, too, as Sir Michael Stoute is the only other trainer to record the same treble.

The big sprints are usually races where everything can change in the blink of an eye, but Golden Horde could be called the winner a long way from home.

This was simplicity at its best. As the field split in two from an early stage, Golden Horde led the stands' side group, and after traveling powerfully, he stretched clear for a totally dominant success under Adam Kirby.

"I was very proud of him. He's a lovely, big strong horse," Cox said. "He was a wonderful 2-year-old, but with the size and scope, he's really strengthened into that frame as a 3-year-old. He's uncomplicated and has a great cruising speed. It's great from a mental perspective to get these sprinters in a race. You can do all the training at home, but there's nothing quite like a race. He couldn't have pleased me more."

The trainer revealed that Golden Horde, the winner of the Richmond Stakes (G2) last year and making his first start of the season, resides in the same Beechdown Farm box that housed his sire, 2013 Diamond Jubilee victor Lethal Force, and Harry Angel.

On comparisons with the colt's father, Cox said: "I think he's ahead of where Lethal Force was at this stage—I don't think there's any doubt. Lethal Force was a horse that matured and improved as a 4-year-old. He was a special horse, but I'd like to think this fella is as good, and at this stage he'd be in front of him."

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Golden Horde takes the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot

Kirby's uncomplicated style of riding suits Cox's horses down to the ground, particularly the sprinters, and the trainer reserved praise for the jockey after they combined for a sixth Royal Ascot win together.

"We trust one another and have a very close working relationship, and I couldn't wish to work with someone more reliable and honest," Cox said. "When you leg him up, you have a lot of faith and confidence. You know he's going to sit back and do the right thing, and if anything goes wrong, he takes care of the horse."

Golden Horde is set to attempt to follow Lethal Force and Harry Angel on to the Darley July Cup (G1) roll of honor.

Runner-up Kimari, trained by Wesley Ward, might never have looked like catching the winner, but she traveled well in pursuit under Frankie Dettori.

Ventura Rebel ran into third at a big price for Richard Fahey and deserves his share of credit after coming down the center of the track.

"He's a grand horse who goes on any ground, and he's going to progress from that," Fahey said. "He's had a few problems, so he should come on again for the run today. We could go seven furlongs with him at some stage this season."

Golden Horde Give Lethal Force First Top-Level Winner

Golden Horde also provided his sire with a breakthrough group 1 winner in the stallion's third crop.

Lethal Force was a top-class sprinter himself, winning the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot and the July Cup during a fruitful summer in 2013.

He retired to Cheveley Park Stud the following year and spent six seasons at the Newmarket operation. However, his popularity with breeders began to wane, serving just 16 mares in 2019, and he was switched to stand at Haras de Grandcamp in France for the latest covering season.

Golden Horde was bred by James Cloney of Clara Stud in County Kilkenny, who bought Golden Horde's dam Entreat carrying the future group 1 winner in utero for just 14,000 guineas ($19,144) at the Tattersalls July Sale in 2016. Entreat is a half sister to group 2 winner Producer, while the mighty Serena's Song appears beneath her second dam, meaning the page also features high-achieving names such as Honor Code , Zabeel Prince, Rizeena, and Summer Romance.