Decorated Invader Favored in Pennine Ridge

West Point Thoroughbreds, William Freeman, William Sandbrook, and Cheryl Manning's Decorated Invader will likely have a target on his back in this year's $150,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes (G2T) at Belmont Park.

Part of the June 20 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) undercard, the one-mile grass race drew a field of seven 3-year-olds.

Decorated Invader, a son of Declaration of War, has raced at four different tracks in five starts for trainer Christophe Clement. As a 2-year-old he raced twice at Saratoga Race Course, finishing second and then breaking his maiden in a 1 1/16-mile maiden race. He then shipped to Woodbine where he defeated a field that included Pennine Ridge contender Proven Strategies in the Sept. 19 Summer Stakes (G1T) going a mile on a yielding turf course.

Upon exiting that race, his connections decided to try their luck in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Presented by Coolmore (G1T) in November. Though he placed wide fourth in that turf mile at Santa Anita Park, he finished a neck in front of Coventry Stakes (G2) winner and Darley Dewhurst (G1) runner-up Arizona with Proven Strategies another neck behind the pair.

Decorated Invader kicked off his 2020 campaign with a 1 1/4-length win under Joel Rosario in the March 28 Cutler Bay Stakes at Gulfstream Park, and has not raced since.

"Decorated Invader is doing great. He's had two very nice breezes at Belmont with Joel aboard and he couldn't be doing better," Clement said. "I think he's a top-class horse and the distance should be perfect for him."

Rosario will return Saturday's contest, with the pair drawing the rail. Decorated Invader is the 6-5 morning-line favorite.

His main competition is likely to come from the Mark Casse-trained Proven Strategies, who comes into the Pennine Ridge off two wins and two placings in four starts this year.

The Sky Mesa colt did not break his maiden until March 4 when he defeated a Gulfstream Park field that included another Pennine Ridge contender in Venezuelan Hug in a turf mile. After that score, he won an April 5 allowance optional claiming race going 1 1/16 miles and then finished runner up in the May 2 English Channel Stakes over the same course and distance.

Sweet Melania Makes 2020 Debut in Wonder Again

Two races later it will be the girls turn to run a mile on the turf in the $150,000 Wonder Again Stakes (G3), in which trainer Todd Pletcher has entered Sweet Melania for her return.

The 3-year-old American Pharoah filly has not raced since finishing third in the Nov. 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita where she finished a length clear of Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac-Criterium des Pouliches (G1) winner Albigna.

Photo: Anne M. Eberhardt Sweet Melania trains ahead of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park

Prior to that effort, Robert and Lowana Low's Sweet Melania won the JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland. She did not finish off the board in her six starts last year.

"She's got a nice turn of foot," Pletcher said. "She's tactical. You can place her wherever you want. She ran great at Keeneland and I thought she ran very well at the Breeders' Cup. In retrospect, I wish we'd had a little more time in between such a monster effort at Keeneland and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, but she still had a great performance that day."

Sweet Melania returned to training in April with Pletcher's string at Palm Beach Downs in Florida and posted a half-mile breeze in :49.78 June 13 over Belmont's dirt training track.

"I gave her a little time off and this seemed like a good launching spot," said Pletcher. "She's done well. She's grown and filled out a little bit. She's an easy filly to train and it seems like she's maintained her form from last fall."

Sweet Melania, pegged at 7-5 on the morning line, will be piloted by Jose Ortiz from post 2.

Competition in the Wonder Again figures to be a bit tougher than in that of the Pennine Ridge, though Sweet Melania only faces a field of four other 3-year-old fillies. Those rivals are grade 2-placed Antoinette for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott; Chad Brown-trained Selflessly, who finished fifth in the Juvenile Fillies Turf; and stakes winners Speaktomeofsummer and Highland Glory.

Entries: Pennine Ridge S. (G2T) Belmont Park, Saturday, June 20, 2020, Race 4 Grade IIT

1m

Turf

$150,000

3 yo

1:42 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Decorated Invader (KY) Joel Rosario 122 Christophe Clement 6/5 2 2Venezuelan Hug (FL) Luis Saez 118 Danny Gargan 6/1 3 3Proven Strategies (FL) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Mark E. Casse 3/1 4 4Mr. Kringle (NY) Jose Lezcano 118 John P. Terranova II 10/1 5 5Vanzzy (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Michael V. Pino 12/1 6 6Maroon Maniac (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Jonathan Thomas 8/1 7 7Famished (ON) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 John C. Kimmel 5/1