PHBA Announces Breeders' Awards Will Not Decrease

As Pennsylvania readies to begin racing again, the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association announced June 17 that the state's breeders' awards program will maintain rates equal to those prior to coronavirus pandemic track closures.

Those rates include an additional 25% for maiden races for horses who place first through third, 50% for Pennsylvania-sired Pennsylvania-breds, and 25% for non-state-sired state-breds. Breeder awards in all other races will continue to be paid at 40% and 20%, respectively.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much hardship in the breeding and racing world," the release stated. "Its effect on our families has been physically and mentally demanding, and in some cases, devastating. We hope that the worst is behind us. We'd like to thank our breeders who donated money to help others feed and care for their horses during this time of need. With the reopening of Pennsylvania racing, it is imperative that our breeders begin to earn as much as possible to make up for the unexpected shutdown."

Owner bonuses will also remain the same as before closures. Parx Racing has 40% owner bonuses and a tentative return to racing set for June 22, Hollywood Casino at Penn National is at 20% and resumes racing June 19, and Presque Isle Downs is at 30% and seeks to restart in July.

"Many of our breeders are also racing their horses, so it is important to keep those percentages at the same level," the PHBA said. "By doing this we help to solidify our commitment to those breeders who sell their horses commercially and to the new owners that purchase at the sales."

Restricted races will continue to be offered at all three racetracks.

While no fans are allowed in the stands, the PHBA said the Pennsylvania Day at the Races event will be held near Labor Day.

"We feel that the combination of awards, bonuses, and restricted races listed above are necessary in order to bring Pennsylvania breeding and racing back with a splash," the news release said.