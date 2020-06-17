Strong Field of Sophomores Set to Contest Jersey Stakes

There is some reasonable group form on show in the Jersey Stakes (G3), but the overwhelming impression is that one of the more unexposed runners will come to the fore. Even Monarch of Egypt is five pounds off the 10-year standard for the winning performance.

He is entered in the June 18 race after finishing seventh in the Tattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas (G1) just a week ago for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Molatham, who raced just four times as a juvenile for Roger Varian, boasts one piece of eye-catching form, which ensures he will be the focus of considerable support—and justifiably so.

His victory in the Weatherbys Global Stallions App Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster in September has been strongly advertised by the runner-up, Wichita, who finished second to Kameko in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1), and the third, Berlin Tango, the conqueror of Pyledriver on his seasonal reappearance at Kempton.

Photo: Edward Whitaker / Racing Post Molatham wins the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster

Pyledriver added more substance to the form with an authoritative success in the King Edward VII Stakes (G1) on opening day of Royal Ascot.

"He's in great form at home, although we don't want too much rain for him," Varian said. "It's a great race to start him back in, and he should be competitive."

The Jersey Stakes has a strong tradition of being won by a horse with a sharp turn of foot, and Molatham fits the mold.

King Leonidas, who represents the powerful combination of John Gosden and Frankie Dettori, is one of just two unbeaten 3-year-olds in the 15-runner lineup.

"He's a progressive horse who has only won a maiden and a novice but should handle some cut in the ground," Gosden said. "He's like a lot of our horses, lacking experience, but he has plenty of promise."

The son of Kingman looked ready for a test such as the Jersey when he beat Eastern World by 2 1/4 lengths over a mile at Newmarket this month. He showed enough speed that day to suggest the drop back to seven furlongs would prove no inconvenience and rates another exciting prospect for a yard jam-packed with high-quality performers.

Kevin Ryan has aimed Repartee at the race for some considerable time, and the son of Invincible Spirit is another who could prove ideally suited by this trip. He looked potentially smart making a five-length winning debut over six furlongs at York's Dante meeting last May, and while perhaps he didn't quite scale the heights some would have expected, he ran a good third to Threat in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (G2).

One place in front of Repartee on the Knavesmire was Lord of The Lodge, who started at three times his odds but made the boldest bid to keep Threat at bay. Lord of The Lodge was by no means spectacular when making a winning reappearance at Newcastle this month, but that victory did confirm that he has trained on well from 2 to 3.

There is also the definite possibility of him showing further progress for the step up to seven furlongs—all six runs so far have been over six furlongs. Most Jersey winners are stepping back from a mile, seven of the last 10, in fact, but Space Traveller was going up in trip when winning last year.

Mystery Power twice experienced a rear view of champion 2-year-old Pinatubo during his first campaign.

Although never competitive in those two races—the Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2) at Goodwood and Darley Dewhurst (G1) at Newmarket—he did finish second to Pierre Lapin in Newbury's Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (G2).

Connections believe he has improved over the winter, which would make him a definite contender.

Juveniles to be Tested in Chesham

While the Chesham Stakes is not the cavalry charge that it may appear in the mind's eye, the average field size this century has been 13, and this is the first year in that time frame when the field has had fewer than 11 runners with just eight.

What is fairly typical, unlike in the other 2-year-old races this year, is the inexperience of the runners. Last year, Pinatubo was a fairly atypical winner in having two prior runs. All eight this year come on the back of one run, which the other eight winners in the last 10 years had in common.

Kentucky-bred Battleground is from the Churchill mold, having finished only fifth on his debut at Naas 10 days ago, which was essentially the first opportunity in Ireland. If there is one trainer's horses who can be relied upon to develop from first run to second, it is O'Brien.

You would also feel pretty comfortable betting on Battleground's long-term achievement. He is the first foal of 2016 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) winner Found and is by War Front , one of Coolmore's preferred stallions when they want to inject a bit of speed and precocity.

His form is naturally a bit off what some of the winners have achieved. A narrow form pick is Modern News, who won over six furlongs at Newmarket while looking like an obvious candidate to go up in trip.