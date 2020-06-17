Wet Forecast Threatens Stradivarius in Third Gold Cup

It takes a brilliant horse to win the Gold Cup (G1), an exceptional horse to win it twice, but a third success would put this year's favorite among the immortals of the staying division.

While the great four-time winner Yeats reigned supreme by big margins, the new star stayer does not win by much. Stradivarius simply knuckles down, thrives off the battle, and does enough to maintain his superiority.

But this time the 6-year-old comes to Ascot with an unfavorable wet forecast, off the back of two defeats—albeit running a blinder in his comeback in the Coronation Cup (G1)—and without the crowd that has roared him home in the past two years.

Bjorn Nielsen's star is without any question the one to beat and after a promising warm-up third, and plenty believe that history beckons for Stradivarius, trainer John Gosden, and jockey Frankie Dettori.

"He's very much suited by fast ground and has a high cruising speed and a great turn of foot. Obviously, any significant rain that arrives will not be in his favor, and previously when it has turned into a soft ground slog, it plays against him," Gosden said. "Obviously if it were summer ground, I would have huge confidence in him, but not if it gets too soft. He ran a great comeback in the Coronation Cup where they went very fast, and he was probably inside the track record as well.

"It's not ideal to have such a fast-run race only 13 days beforehand, but if the rain comes and it does turn soft, then I would be glad he had that race under his belt."

While the wet weather goes against Stradivarius, it only boosts the chances of his big challenger Technician.

The Martyn Meade-trained 4-year-old made rapid progress over longer distances, capping a fine season with victory in the Prix Royal-Oak (G1) at ParisLongchamp.

Meade is confident Technician will relish the step up to the extreme stamina-sapping 2 1/2 miles as he hopes to be the one to topple Stradivarius.

"We're very happy with him, and he's had a perfect preparation. The ground is going his way—it should be perfect for him. He hasn't had a prep run, but we're happy with how he's done with this race in mind at home. I'm hoping for a big run," Meade said. "I think he'll see out this trip really well, he's got a lovely way of lobbing along, but then when you ask him, he knows how to finish well."

On his big rival Stradivarius, Meade added: "It's going to be a great race. Stradivarius is a seriously good horse. It'll be a proper test and our chap is going into unknown territory, but he's as good as could be at the moment and we'll find out a bit more about him."

Also entered among the eight older horses in the Gold Cup is Lexus Melbourne Cup (G1) winner Cross Counter, who finished fifth in the Longines Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia en route to defending his title in the Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors in March, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Cross Counter has already had an unusual season," trainer Charlie Appleby said. "We prepared him for the Dubai Gold Cup in March, only for the meeting to be called off because of the pandemic. His run … in Saudi Arabia in February was good as he was fresh and a bit keen early. He hasn't had a race since. Last year, he also only had one race before Ascot and ran a very respectable fourth to Stradivarius and wasn't beaten too far."