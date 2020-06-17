Tattersalls to Stage New Mixed Sale in August

Tattersalls will stage a new mixed auction in Newmarket Aug. 25-26 in another change to a sales calendar that has been thrown into disarray by COVID-19.

The event will be similar to the company's July Sale and will comprise mainly horses in training but will also be open to all other categories, including breeding stock.

"The decision to stage an August Sale is entirely in response to the unique COVID-19-related circumstances we all find ourselves facing," Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said. "We were acutely aware as we took entries for the July Sale that the absence of racing was posing major difficulties in terms of assessing the merits of stock and what was suitable for entry in the July Sale.

"We spoke with a wide cross section of vendors, and it became clear that there was significant demand for an extra fixture to accommodate requirements related to the impact of the global pandemic, which has caused so much disruption in every walk of life."

Mahony added that the new sale had been scheduled in consultation with other sales companies.

"In a normal year, there would be a major yearling sale in the week we have chosen for the August Sale," he said, alluding to the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale. But with that sale moving to a later date, we have been able to react positively and collaboratively for the benefit of all concerned."

Entries for the Tattersalls August Sale can be made on the company's website by the provisional closing date of July 20.