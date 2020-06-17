Lord North Earns Stunning Prince of Wales's Success

Lord North paid a huge compliment to champion trainer John Gosden's skill and patience with a stunning victory in the June 17 Prince of Wales's Stakes (G1), little more than a year after finishing last in a listed race. He also earned a berth into the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) in November at Keeneland.

Lord North earned a quote of just 4-1 from Paddy Power for next month's Coral-Eclipse (G1) at Sandown and a potential clash with another Dettori-ridden stablemate in Enable, but Gosden is in no rush to commit his newest star to that particular showdown.

"He's had two quick races," the trainer said. "Let's just freshen him, see how we are over the next 10 days and then we'll make decisions. He might get a mile and a half around Keeneland—that's a tight old turning track. I just hope it doesn't rain. It runs into a bit of a sandpit when it does."

Gosden didn't get where he is without knowing a good horse when he sees one and working out a way of getting the best out of him.

Enable, Stradivarius, and many others with whom he has made his name were always group 1 winners in the making, but recognizing talent in less than obvious places and unlocking it for the world to see is what sets the best apart from the rest—and Gosden is among the best.

He took the decision to geld the then-3-year-old after his Sandown flop in May last season and was rewarded when Lord North gave him a record fifth Cambridgeshire Handicap success in the autumn.

The other four went on to score in group company, most notably the dual Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International (G1) winner Halling, and Lord North emulated that achievement in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock this month.

But Gosden knew the 4-year-old had more to offer than the bare form of that comeback success and was unafraid to pitch him into the most prestigious middle-distance race of the week at Royal Ascot.

And that proved spot-on as Lord North showed a spectacular burst of speed to come from off the pace and score by 3 3/4 lengths under James Doyle.

"It echoes memories of Halling. He's a very progressive horse," Gosden said. "They went a strong gallop, there was no hiding place. They didn't stop and have a breather, they kept going the whole way. But this is a proper horse. He sat out the back and he won with great authority."

With Frankie Dettori on stablemate Mehdaayih, whom Gosden reckoned needed the race, Doyle came in for the ride on Lord North due to his link with Godolphin—and was thrilled to do so on a memorable day that later brought royal success aboard Tactical in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

"He settled beautifully out the back and took me into the race nicely and showed a good turn of foot," the jockey said. "The race panned out in his favor, but it was certainly no fluke and he can be a strong force in this type of race. Once the gap opened, he surprised me at just how he quickened. He was a joy to ride."

Photo: Edward Whitaker / Racing Post Lord North and jockey James Doyle are led to the winners enclosure after the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Ascot

Dual Australian group 1 winner Addeybb did best of the rest in second place on his first run back in Britain, delighting William Haggas.

"He's better on soft ground, but he has still run a terrific race," the trainer said. "He tries his heart out. If I kept running him on good ground, he wouldn't keep doing that. He just gives his all. He has become a very consistent, high-class horse, and that was another great run."

Godolphin-Bred 4-Year-Old Dubawi's 42nd Top-Flight Winner

There are few better stages for sires of the future to advertise their credentials than at Royal Ascot, but there will have been a collective wince among stallion masters following the Prince of Wales's Stakes as Lord North led home a 1-2-3 for geldings.

The son of Dubawi became his sire's 42nd group/grade 1 winner as he surged clear of runner-up Addeybb, by Pivotal, who in turn came home 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Excelebration's Barney Roy, who spent a brief spell as a stallion at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud but was gelded and returned to training after he proved subfertile.

Last year's Juddmonte International and Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris (G1) winner, Japan, a son of Galileo, was sent off the 6-4 favorite but could finish only fourth.

Gosden, who took the decision to geld Lord North after his third start, said he would have been most unlikely to reach such illustrious heights had he remained an entire.

"I didn't have much choice. Testosterone is the most dangerous drug in the world, and it was certainly driving him completely mad. Since he's been gelded, he's been a very content, still very playful horse. He's not crazy like he used to be," Gosden said, reflecting on the decision to geld the one-time under-performer. "We've always thought of him as a very classy horse, but it's taken a long time to get it out of him. That's more to do with the mind than anything else."

Lord North races in the colors of Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed and was bred by Godolphin from Najoum, a daughter of Giant's Causeway who won twice at 2 for Saeed bin Suroor.

Najoum is a half sister to Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1) winner Bandini and the Sweet Solera Stakes (G3) scorer Discourse, while further back this is the family of Stormy Atlantic , who stands at Hill 'n' Dale Farms.

The dam also has an unraced Teofilo 3-year-old filly named Divine Blessing, a yearling colt by Postponed, and a filly foal by New Approach.

Lord North is the first group 1 winner to be bred on the Dubawi-Giant's Causeway cross, a nick that has also produced Premio Carlo Vittadini (G2) scorer Principe Adepto and Princess of Wales's Boylesports.com Stakes (G2) victor Universal.

Giant's Causeway is now the broodmare sire of 23 group/grade 1 winners around the world.