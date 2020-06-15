Charles Town to Welcome Back Spectators June 22

Following a previous order by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that would allow patrons at live sporting events effective June 22, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races is pleased to announce the reopening of the first floor of its grandstand for live racing and simulcasting operations beginning on Monday, June 22 at 12:00 P.M EST.

Closed to racing spectators since March, Charles Town will be reopening not only its first floor to the public for wagering on live racing and simulcast signals from around the country but will also reopen its trackside apron for its live racing programs.

In working with state and local leaders, the track has developed a series of protocols designed to welcome back both guests and team members in a safe environment. These new protocols include, but are not limited to, the following:

Social Distancing

• The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

• Mutuel windows and self-service terminals will be configured to meet social distancing requirements.

• The only food service to be offered at the outset will be limited to prepared food from our food court.

• The box seat area and second floor of the grandstand will remain closed

• Capacity restrictions for the Charles Town property will be in effect

Health & Safety

• Team members, vendors and racing participants will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift.

• Guests will be encouraged to wear masks and must respond to a verbal health screening prior to entry to the property.

• There will initially be one entry for the general public to the property.

• Mutuel windows and self-service terminals will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned.

• Sanitizer stations will be installed on the floor and be readily available throughout the facility.

• We will deploy a fog machine to disinfect and sanitize every night.

Live racing will continue to be held at Charles Town on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings with a first race post time of 7:00 P.M. EST. Full-day simulcasting from tracks around the country will take place from Thursday through Sunday, with opening and closing times on the other days dictated by the number of tracks in operation.

In order to accommodate patrons looking to wager on this Saturday's Belmont Stakes, Charles Town intends on opening a pair of self-service mutuel terminals located near the Sportsbook on the gaming side of the facility for the day's events.

