Tiz the Law works June 14 at Belmont Park

Skip Dickstein

Tiz the Law Heads Into Belmont as NTRA Top 3-Year-Old

Midnight Bisou leads Top Thoroughbred Poll with Fleur de Lis (G2) in sight.

All eyes figure to be on Tiz the Law when he makes his expected start in the June 20 Belmont Stakes (G1) as the son of Constitution  heads into the first leg of the 2020 Triple Crown with a firm lead in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll. 

Trained by Barclay Tagg for Sackatoga Stable, Tiz the Law is expected to be the favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which will be contested over 1 1/8 miles this year instead of its usual distance of 12 furlongs. The bay colt most recently captured the March 28 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) and is the leader of the sophomore ranks, earning 28 first-place votes and 360 points from poll voters this week.

Rankings were relatively stagnant this week in the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll with champion Midnight Bisou continuing to be unshakable from the No. 1 spot. The daughter of Midnight Lute  earned 26 first-place votes and 343 points to stay atop the rankings as she prepares for an expected run in the June 27 Fleur de Lis Stakes (G2). 

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll
Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)
1. Tiz the Law    360 (28)
2. Honor A. P.    339 (9)
3. Authentic    260
4. King Guillermo    201
5. Sole Volante    171
6. Maxfield    109
7. Charlatan    97
8. Nadal    78
9. Basin    72
10. Ete Indien    70

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll
Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)
1. Midnight Bisou    343 (26)
2. Mucho Gusto    245
3. By My Standards    244 (2)
4. Code of Honor    190 (3)
5. Tom's d'Etat    138
6. Zulu Alpha    129 (1)
7. Vekoma    119
8. Maximum Security    100 (4)
9. Improbable    88
10. McKinzie    83

