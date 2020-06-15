Tiz the Law Heads Into Belmont as NTRA Top 3-Year-Old

All eyes figure to be on Tiz the Law when he makes his expected start in the June 20 Belmont Stakes (G1) as the son of Constitution heads into the first leg of the 2020 Triple Crown with a firm lead in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll.

Trained by Barclay Tagg for Sackatoga Stable, Tiz the Law is expected to be the favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which will be contested over 1 1/8 miles this year instead of its usual distance of 12 furlongs. The bay colt most recently captured the March 28 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) and is the leader of the sophomore ranks, earning 28 first-place votes and 360 points from poll voters this week.

Rankings were relatively stagnant this week in the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll with champion Midnight Bisou continuing to be unshakable from the No. 1 spot. The daughter of Midnight Lute earned 26 first-place votes and 343 points to stay atop the rankings as she prepares for an expected run in the June 27 Fleur de Lis Stakes (G2).

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)

1. Tiz the Law 360 (28)

2. Honor A. P. 339 (9)

3. Authentic 260

4. King Guillermo 201

5. Sole Volante 171

6. Maxfield 109

7. Charlatan 97

8. Nadal 78

9. Basin 72

10. Ete Indien 70

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)

1. Midnight Bisou 343 (26)

2. Mucho Gusto 245

3. By My Standards 244 (2)

4. Code of Honor 190 (3)

5. Tom's d'Etat 138

6. Zulu Alpha 129 (1)

7. Vekoma 119

8. Maximum Security 100 (4)

9. Improbable 88

10. McKinzie 83