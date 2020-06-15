King Edward Could Put Mogul Into Epsom Derby Picture

The King Edward VII (G2) is a race that invariably attracts 3-year-old colts and geldings who have been beaten in the Investec Derby (G1) at Newmarket. Of course, that doesn't apply in this most peculiar of years, and it could well emerge that the June 16 King Edward VII winner becomes a leading contender for the Epsom classic in three weeks.

Mogul, generally an 8-1 shot for group 1 glory July 4, is the most likely of the six runners to fit that bill.

He won two of his four starts over a mile as a juvenile, highlighted by an authoritative group 2 success at Leopardstown in September. And although well beaten, Mogul probably performed to that level when he finished fourth behind subsequent QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) winner Kameko in Newcastle's Vertem Futurity Trophy (G1), for which he started as the second favorite.

"We've been waiting to run Mogul for a while," said Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O'Brien. "It has obviously been a bit tricky this year with the way the Derby trials have been, and in an ideal world we would have liked to have him out before now. We're looking forward to getting him going. He's done well over the winter and we've been happy with him through the spring. We always thought he would get a mile and a quarter and this will tell us whether he sees out the mile and a half. We'll have to wait and and see. It will be interesting."

There's a strong likelihood the son of Galileo is better on turf, and he is certainly bred to improve again this year when upped in trip to 1 1/2 miles.

Aside from Mogul, the mount of Ryan Moore, O'Brien also has Arthur's Kingdom, who will be partnered by Frankie Dettori.

"Arthur's Kingdom is a lovely, straightforward horse who ran well on his final start in France," O'Brien said. "He looks like he will have no problem over the trip."

Surprisingly, the Ballydoyle maestro has landed the King Edward VII only twice, courtesy of Five Dynasties (2004) and Japan (2019).

Mohican Heights, the only unbeaten colt in the six-runner line-up, was a fluent winner of a listed Salisbury stakes over a mile in August 2019.

The form of that race received a timely boost when the third-placed Berlin Tango landed the Unibet Classic Trial (G3) at Kempton this month by 1 1/4 lengths over Pyledriver, but the overwhelming feeling is that Mohican Heights will still need to record a career-best effort to topple Mogul.

Berlin Tango's trainer Andrew Balding is represented by Papa Power, the winner of two minor events on the all-weather over 1 1/4 miles at Chelmsford and Newcastle in February.

He was clearly going the right way when last seen, but this represents a significant step up in grade on turf.

Pyledriver and Sound of Cannons are closely matched on Haydock form in September when they filled the first two positions in a listed race. The former proved he had trained on well when runner-up to Berlin Tango at Kempton, but Sound of Cannons was less convincing when only fourth behind English King at Lingfield.

O'Brien may not have the best of records in this group 2 based on his own incredibly high standards, but it will be no surprise if he sends out the first and second this year.