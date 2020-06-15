OBS July Sale Catalog Now Online

The catalog for the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2020 July Sale of 2-Year-Olds and Horses of Racing Age is now available via the OBS website at obssales.com. Supplemental entries are being accepted until June 19.

There are 988 2-year-olds and 12 older horses cataloged for the three-day sale, rescheduled from its original June dates, with all sessions beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Hips 1-360 will sell on Tuesday, July 14; Hips 361-720 will be offered on Wednesday, July 15; and Hips 721-1003 plus supplements will sell on Thursday, July 16.

There are six under tack sessions. Hips 1-180 will go to the track on Monday, July 6; Hips 181-360 will work on Tuesday, July 7; Hips 361-540 will breeze on Wednesday, July 8; Hips 541-720 work on Thursday, July 9; Hips 721-900 will breeze on Friday, July 10; and Hips 901-1003 plus supplements will go on Saturday, July 11. All under tack sessions begin at 7:30 a.m.

The under tack show and sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the BloodHorse, Daily Racing Form, and Thoroughbred Daily News websites.

OBS will again offer online bidding during the July Sale. Buyers will be able to go to the OBS website and register to gain bidding approval, then access the OBS bidding screen with their credentials. Complete information on registration and online bidding can be found on the OBS website.

The online catalog's main page contains a link to a sortable master index providing searchable pedigree and consignor information as well as access to pedigree updates occurring since the catalog was printed. The sortable master index has been updated with advanced search and filter capability and to allow shortlist creation. A link to instructions for using the new features can be found in the index header and a step by step.

The iPad version of the catalog can be accessed via the Equineline Sales Catalog app. The app allows users to download and view the catalog, receive updates and results, record notes, and also provides innovative search, sort, and rating capability.

