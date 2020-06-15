TVG to Broadcast Entire Royal Ascot Meet

TVG, America's horse racing network, will bring the pinnacle of international racing into the homes of fans across the country from Tuesday, June 16th through Saturday, June 20th as the network broadcasts the entire meet from Royal Ascot.

The coverage, presented by Lane's End Farm, will feature expert analysis and insight from TVG's Scott Hazelton who will be covering the races remotely from Los Angeles, California. First post time on Tuesday, June 16th through Friday, June 19th is 8:15 a.m. ET and first post on Saturday, June 20th is 7:40 a.m.

"I was at Royal Ascot the last four years and it provides incredible handicapping challenges and wonderful payoffs in big fields," said Hazelton. "It is the best week of the year for racing given the international interest and the pride there is. I imagine the international pools will be enormous given the sharp focus of wagering and not being on site for racing fans."

The highlights of the prestigious meet include four Breeders' Cup Challenge Races - the Queen Anne Stakes, the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the Norfolk Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. The winners of these races will earn automatic berths into the TVG Mile, the Turf, the Juvenile Turf Sprint and the Turf Sprint, respectively.

The races at Royal Ascot will feature international stars as well as some familiar names and faces to American audiences. Trainer Graham Motion will send the 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (GI) champion Sharing to compete in Saturday's Coronation Stakes (GI), a seven-furlong contest for three-year-old fillies.

TVG will be offering a Money Back Special promotion on select races from Royal Ascot throughout the week.

When: Tuesday, June 16th through Saturday, June 20th, post time of 8:15 a.m. ET Tuesday-Friday, 7:40 a.m. on Saturday

Where: TVG, TVG.com

