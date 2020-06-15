Jubiloso Out to Put Problems Behind Her at Ascot

The highly rated Jubiloso arrived at the Royal Ascot meeting 12 months ago long on reputation but short on experience and produced a fine effort to finish third over the round mile to Watch Me in the Coronation Stakes (G1).

That marked a sizeable step forward from an admittedly easy success in a Newbury novice event three weeks earlier and both Sir Michael Stoute and her owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah would have hoped that a first stakes success would not be long in coming after her Ascot run.

"It was a frustrating season in many ways," said Abdullah's racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe, of the 3-year-old filly who will be seeking to put it all behind her in the June 16 Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2) at Ascot. "Jubiloso looked pretty exciting early on and ran a super race in the Coronation. Things really went against her in the (Theo Fennell) Oak Tree Stakes (G3) and she had some niggling feet problems thereafter.

"Hopefully she's put those behind her and she's come back very well. She's worked encouragingly and I hope this is a good opportunity for her."

With another winter on her back and hopefully her physical issues behind her, Jubiloso will be among the leading hopes for Stoute and Juddmonte as the season proceeds.

In terms of official ratings, the likely favorite Nazeef has a bit to find with several rivals.

Five of the 11-strong field boast a higher mark than the John Gosden-trained 4-year-old, but her place in the market is no surprise based on the visual impression created when she made a winning reappearance in Kempton's listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes. Firmly on top at the finish, she beat the 2018 QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) winner, Billesdon Brook, by three-quarters of a length.

That was Nazeef's fourth win from five career starts, and further improvement seems certain.

"She's a very genuine filly who won well on her return in the Snowdrop Stakes at Kempton, when she did well from a wide draw," Gosden said. "She's breezed nicely since and this looks the right race for her. She's a progressive type."