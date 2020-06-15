Circus Maximus Heads Royal Ascot Winners in Queen Anne

Traditionally the first race of the meeting and the first group 1 contest of the week, the Queen Anne Stakes (G1) has been shuffled back a place in the revised running order of this year's Royal Ascot schedule that begins June 16, but as is often the case, has a wide open feel to it.

A host of familiar names face off in the field of 16 that will line up in the straight-mile contest for 4-year-olds and older, including four previous Royal Ascot winners. The Queen Anne is a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" challenge race that will provide the winner with a paid fees berth into this year's TVG Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T).

The only previous winner of the Queen Anne in attendance is Accidental Agent, who sprang a 33-1 surprise two years ago before blotting his copy book when refusing to start in the race last year.

This year he is a bigger price than 2018 and he has not been in the winner's enclosure since, but trainer Eve Johnson Houghton believes he fits in the group.

"I know he disgraced himself last year but since then he's been as good as gold and ran a couple of really good races in defeat. He's since been gelded and looks great," Houghton said. "He's never been a hard horse in his box but being gelded has probably sweetened him up. I'd have loved to have got a run into him first but still think he'll run a big race again."

Heading the market is last year's St. James's Palace Stakes (G1) victor Circus Maximus, attempting to hand Aidan O'Brien his fourth win in the Queen Anne.

"He's just ready to start back and this looks the right race for him," O'Brien said. "We've been very happy with how he did over the winter and he's continued that progress through the spring, so you'd have to be happy with where he is at the moment. We're looking forward to seeing how he gets on."

A 10-1 chance when he beat King of Comedy in the St. James's Palace, he added a second group 1 triumph in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp last season and was last seen in action running well to finish fourth in the Breeders' Cup Mile in November.

The remaining Royal Ascot winners are last year's Jersey Stakes (G3) victor Space Traveller and 2017 Britannia Stakes winner Bless Him, both of whom are not favored in the market this time around, despite having already proved their liking to Ascot's straight course.

The 2018 QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) winner Billesdon Brook will also contest the Queen Anne. The 5-year-old mare finished second in the E.B.F./Unibet Snowdrop Stakes at Kempton in her only start this year.