Buzz Horse Frankly Darling Seeks Ribblesdale Success

Few horses have captured the imagination since racing's resumption as much as Frankly Darling, a daughter of Frankel who exploded onto the Investec Oaks (G1) scene with a sparkling victory on the first day back at Newcastle.

In this most unusual of seasons, the June 16 Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) at Ascot comes before next month's rearranged Oaks and acts as a key trial for the Epsom classic, for which the John Gosden-trained filly is a best-priced 12-1 with Ladbrokes.

Making just her third start, Frankly Darling takes a step up in class and distance in the Royal Ascot meeting, but she could not have won any more impressively on her comeback 15 days ago.

Gosden, who starts the week one victory short of his 50th Royal Ascot winner, teamed up with Frankly Darling's owner Anthony Oppenheimer and jockey Frankie Dettori—the most prolific rider in Ribblesdale history with seven successes—to win the 1 1/2-mile race for 3-year-old fillies last year with Star Catcher.

The trainer is also represented by Betsafe Top Price All Runners Oaks Trial winner Miss Yoda and Anastarsia as he targets a third Ribblesdale success in four years and fourth in total.

Miss Yoda was slow to find her stride at Lingfield but finished strong to collar 66-1 shot Golden Lips, who reopposes along with West End Girl (third), So I Told You (fifth), and Anastarsia (sixth).

"Frankly Darling is short on experience coming out of winning a mile-and-a-quarter maiden at Newcastle on the first day back racing so we're realistic about the step up in class and trip. We're on a fact-finding mission with her," Gosden said. "Miss Yoda, on the other hand, has plenty of experience having won the Lingfield Oaks Trial on her seasonal return when she did everything wrong in the race but still won. We know she stays very well on that showing and we expect her to handle the track.

"Anastarsia didn't handle Lingfield at all, but there are so few opportunities for these 3-year-old fillies to run in their own age group that we thought we would give her the chance to grab some black type."

Aidan O'Brien, seeking a fourth win in the race in seven years, has enjoyed a great start with his 3-year-old fillies after Love won the QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) and Peaceful landed the Irish equivalent.

The Ballydoyle trainer bids to keep the run going with Passion, a sister to dual classic winner Capri, and Ennistymon, winner of a Leopardstown maiden last week.

"We would obviously have liked to have more time between their runs as they only ran last week," O'Brien said. "Passion had a really lovely run at Navan and we were very happy with her there. Ennistymon won her maiden nicely at Leopardstown. They are both progressive fillies we like."

The Queen's Vase (G2)-bound Born With Pride was a late withdrawal, but West End Girl is poised to run for new owners Cayton Park Stud after selling for £420,000 in Monday's Tattersalls online auction.