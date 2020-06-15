Lack of Run No Concern for Battaash in King's Stand

Charlie Hills is not concerned about the lack of a recent run for Battaash and hopes his perfect record first time up can translate into a first Royal Ascot success in the June 16 King's Stand Stakes (G1).

Battaash warmed up for his two King's Stand seconds with wins in the Armstrong Aggregates Temple Stakes (G2) at Haydock but, with racing in Britain resuming only 15 days ago, a direct path to the royal meeting has been charted this year.

"We would have probably run at Haydock if we'd had that race, but he's gone well fresh over the years," Hills said. "He's won first time in all four of his seasons, so it shouldn't be a problem for him at all.

"It's fair to put a line through his last run (in the Longines Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp, G1). The draw wasn't ideal and it was desperate ground. It should be lovely ground at Ascot, all being well, and the draw looks OK, it's better than the one last year."

The box-office 6-year-old has failed to win at Ascot in three starts, including when he was sent off at 9-4 and as 2-1 favorite in the last two King's Stands, but Hills points out that the perception of how this year's odds-on favorite handles the Berkshire course would be entirely different without the intervention of three-time Royal Ascot winner Blue Point.

"If you take Blue Point out he would have won there twice and everyone would be saying he loves the track," he added.

Battaash's stablemate Equilateral is also in the King's Stand equation and Hills is hopeful of a big run.

"I've been happy with Equilateral since Dubai and he runs well fresh," said the Lambourn trainer. "It's been the plan to come straight to this race. He's never won a group race but he's certainly showed some serious ability and I think he should run a big race. It would be great if he could make it into the frame."

A field of 11 is set to line up for Tuesday's five-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up.