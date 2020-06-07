Clement Stable Loses 10 Horses in Trailer Fire

Ten horses traveling from Florida to New York with Sallee Horse Vans died in a trailer fire on the New Jersey Turnpike during the early hours of June 7.

Horses on the Sallee van were on their way to Christophe Clement's New York stable, the trainer said in a tweet posted Sunday by his Christophe Clement Racing account.

"This morning we learned from Sallee that a van carrying horses to our barn in NY caught on fire. We understand both drivers were admitted to (the) hospital, and that all horses have passed," the tweet read. "We are all devastated by the news and heartbroken—we are working to understand what happened."

This morning we learned from Sallee that a van carrying horses to our barn in NY caught on fire. We understand both drivers were admitted to hospital, and that all horses have passed. We are all devastated by the news and heartbroken - we are working to understand what happened. — Christophe Clement Racing Stable (@clementstable) June 7, 2020

West Point Thoroughbreds announced Sunday afternoon on Twitter that two of their fillies, Hot Mist and Under the Oaks, were on the trailer.

"Sad to share that two WPT fillies were among the (Clement stable) horses in the tragic van accident this morning. Rest easy Hot Mist and Under the Oaks. Condolences to her partners, the Clement team, and all those who loved the (horses) who perished. Very glad the drivers are ok," the tweet read.

Hot Mist, a 3-year-old daughter of Tonalist and the grade 3-winning Bustin Stones mare Hot Stones, won her career debut May 16 at Tampa Bay Downs. She rallied from fifth under Antonio Gallardo to win a seven-furlong maiden special weight by 2 1/2 lengths as the heavy favorite.

Under the Oaks, another 3-year-old filly, was a daughter of American Pharoah and the stakes-winning Lookin At Lucky mare Maybellene. She debuted May 30 at Gulfstream Park with Samy Camacho aboard. After a bumpy start, she rallied from 10th to finish sixth in a one-mile maiden special weight on turf.

Both fillies were bred by Clarkland Farm.

Sad to share that two WPT fillies were among the @clementstable horses in the tragic van accident this morning. Rest easy Hot Mist & Under the Oaks. Condolences to her Partners, the Clement team,& all those who loved the 🐴 who perished. Very glad the drivers are ok. 💔 pic.twitter.com/btJGyppf9l — West Point Tbred (@westpointtbred) June 7, 2020

The rest of the horses on the van have not been identified, and a statement issued Sunday by Sallee to owners and the trainer of the horses was not intended to be released to the public.

The truck and trailer caught fire around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Sallee Horse Vans owner Nicole Pieratt, who said an investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing with New Jersey State Police. Pierratt said both drivers of the truck were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but have been released.

Multiple reports said the horse van was traveling north on the New Jersey Turnpike and struck a concrete divider.