Teleconference Option for Servis, Navarro Arraignments

When indicted trainers Jason Servis and Jorge Navarro appear before a federal court for arraignment and initial conference March 23, it could be by telephone conference in a concession to travel difficulties because of COVID-19.

Servis and Navarro were among 27 people with ties to racing in four indictments unsealed March 9. In a March 12 letter to Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, who will handle 21 of the cases, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said defendants arrested and presented before magistrate judges outside of New York will have the option to appear in person or by telephone conference for a March 23 arraignment and initial conference. Defendants are being asked to attend in-person or by teleconference, by 9 a.m.

The letter notes that Navarro and Servis were arrested March 9 and appeared before a magistrate judge in the Southern District of Florida and were released on bail.

The District Attorney's letter said the government will be prepared to discuss the status and scope of discovery in each case at the March 23 conference. In advance of that conference, the government will circulate to counsel for each defendant with retained counsel or appointed counsel a proposed protective order governing that discovery, which will include personal identifying and financial information for various individuals.

The letter previewed some of that evidence. The government obtained authorization for wiretaps of the cell phones of Nicholas Surick, Navarro, Servis, Christopher Oakes, Lisa Giannelli, Jordan Fishman, Kristian Rhein, and others. Prior to March 9, the government obtained search warrants for more than a dozen email accounts, online storage accounts, and electronic devices (principally cell phones).

Law enforcement conducted two covert searches on barns associated with the Navarro defendants (those defendants include Servis). Additionally, at the time of the arrests, the government executed multiple searches of various premises associated with the Navarro defendants, including residential and commercial premises at which large volumes of drugs and electronics were obtained.

Photo: Nicole Marie Jason Servisat Churchill Downs

Judge Vyskocil is assigned to the Navarro indictment, which includes Servis and 17 other people, as well as the indictment of Sarah Izhaki and Ashley Lebowitz. The discovery in the Izhaki case is more limited, consisting largely of consensual recordings, draft transcripts of those recordings, surveillance photographs and reports, drugs sold by each of the defendants, and cellular telephone geolocation information.

Appearing before a magistrate judge in the Southern District of New York after their March 9 arrests and being released on bail were Izhaki, Lebowitz, Michael Tannuzzo, Ross Cohen, Rhein, Alexander Chan, Henry Argueta, Surick, Rebecca Linke, and Christopher Marino.

Others to appear before non-Southern District of New York magistrate judges March 9 were: Erica Garcia and Oakes (Southern District of Florida), Marcos Zulueta (Middle District of Pennsylvania), Gregory Skelton (Southern District of Indiana), Giannelli (District of Delaware), Fishman (District of Massachusetts), Rick Dane Jr. (Central District of California), and J. Michael Kegley Jr. (Eastern District of Kentucky). They'll also be eligible to appear by teleconference March 23.

The letter requests that any defendant or counsel planning to appear by teleconference file that request ahead of time.

In the other two indictments, the cases of Scott Robinson and Scott Mangini have been assigned to Judge J. Paul Oetken and the cases of Louis Grasso, Donato Poliseno, Conor Flynn, and Thomas Guido III have been assigned to Judge P. Kevin Castel. Grasso's arraignment is scheduled March 17.