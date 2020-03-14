Charlatan Progresses With Impressive Allowance Win

Three-year-old Bob Baffert trainee Charlatan kept the wins coming March 14 with another impressive score in a one-mile allowance optional claiming race at Santa Anita Park.

Ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, the son of Speightstown broke sharply on the outside in the field of five and flashed early speed to get up for the lead over Rushie, who challenged for controlling position on the rail. Charlatan opened his commanding position to 1 1/2 lengths through the first quarter-mile in :23.14. Silent Fury tracked the pace in the two-path in second ahead of Rushie, who took the rail trip in third.

As the half-mile went in :46.86, Charlatan increased his lead to three lengths. Silent Fury continued to stalk in second between Great Power and Rushie, while Princeofthenorth trailed the field.

Silent Fury lost momentum along the backstretch and dropped back. Charlatan maintained control as six furlongs went in 1:11.04 and the field rounded the turn for home. There was plenty of gas in the tank for Charlatan, who galloped home easily down the stretch to win by 10 1/4 lengths.

"Drayden did a great job," Baffert said. "I thought he broke just a little slow, but he took the lead easily. He's quiet in his demeanor and he was out there on cruise control."

When asked if he thought the colt could rate if needed, Baffert responded, "He can do it any way he wants. He was pretty fresh because we didn't get to train yesterday."

Rushie took second, followed by Great Power and Princeofthenorth. Silent Fury was eased in the stretch. The final time was 1:36.24 on a fast track.

Charlatan, who has won both of his starts with $67,200 in purses, is campaigned by SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Fred Hertrich III, John Fielding, and Golconda Stables. He thrilled the Southern California crowd Feb. 16 when he wired the field to win his debut by 5 3/4 lengths.

Bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, Charlatan is the second foal out of the Quiet American mare Authenticity, who won the La Troienne Stakes (G2) and Shuvee Handicap (G3) and placed in grade 1 company four times. Charlatan was purchased for $700,000 by SF Bloodstock and Starlight West from the consignment of Denali Stud to the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Baffert followed the same path with eventual Triple Crown winner Justify , who stepped to the Santa Anita Derby (G1) off a March allowance score following his February debut as part of a six-race win streak capped by his career finale in the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

Asked about plans for Charlatan, however, the trainer repeatedly alluded to the uncertainty wrought by COVID-19 and the probability of big races being postponed nationally.

"We don't know if we'll run here in the Santa Anita Derby (April 4), because nobody's really sure when anything is going to happen," he said. "Churchill (Downs) is saying they're not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I'm hearing maybe June or in September.

"Whenever they cancel the Masters (postponed March 13 from its April date because of concerns over COVID-19), that's like the Derby. I've never seen anything like this. It's kinda scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control."