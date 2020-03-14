Churchill Delays Reopening Stable Areas Until March 31

With the status of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) under review amid public heath concerns regarding COVID-19, Churchill Downs will delay the reopening of its stable areas until March 31, the Louisville track announced March 14.

Both Churchill Downs racetrack and the auxiliary training center Trackside—closed since Dec. 31 for annual winter renovations—will remain closed for two additional weeks. The facilities were originally scheduled to reopen March 17.

"The safety and health of guests, employees, and participants remain of primary concern, and the team at Churchill Downs will continue to take every precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," read a statement released by Churchill Downs late Saturday.

Earlier, Churchill Downs Inc. sent a release regarding the status of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) and promising additional updates to come.

"During times of uncertainty, our traditions provide a great sense of comfort," the statement read. "We realize, that for many of you, the Kentucky Derby is a treasured annual tradition, and for others, a bucket-list experience. The time-honored traditions of the Kentucky Derby are as much about the fans as the race itself.

"We recognize that the impact of this iconic event extends well beyond the historic racetrack of Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby is a cherished and important time for the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We are mindfully aware of our fans who travel from great distances to join us as well as our valued employees whose most intense preparations to host a world-class event begin now.

"For these reasons, we have been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure we make the most responsible decision regarding the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby this year. We thank you for your patience and are committed to providing regular communication and transparency as we move forward. This is not a decision we take lightly and we expect to have an update about the Kentucky Derby and additional information on our upcoming spring meet in the coming week.

"Our hearts are with those near and far who have been affected. Thank you for being a part of the Churchill Downs family."

Churchill Downs Racetrack Updates

Churchill is monitoring COVID-19 developments in connection with resources provided by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control as well as public health officials and experts. The company encourages anyone planning to visit Churchill Downs to follow the preventative actions outlined by the CDC and make informed decisions based on the official and most recent information provided. Simulcasting at the Louisville track remains open to patrons at this time. A list of practices instituted at Churchill Downs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.