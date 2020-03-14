Daredevil Colt Tops Final Day of OBS Under Tack Show

For the second consecutive day in Ocala, Fla., the fastest worker came from the barn of Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables. Consigned as Hip 640, the Daredevil colt worked a quarter-mile in :20 3/5 at the third and final under tack session before the Ocala Breeders' Sales March Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training.

Bred in Kentucky by Certavi Trading F Z E, the bay colt is out of the Acclamation mare Chapellerie and from the family of group stakes winner Secret Form, who took the Prix de l'Opera (G2) in France and finished second in the Prix de Diane Hermes (French Oaks, G1).

A trio of youngsters worked the second-fastest quarters in :20 4/5: a More Than Ready filly (Hip 552), a Not This Time filly (Hip 607), and an Orb colt (Hip 648).

Hip 552, a dark bay or brown filly also from the Wavertree consignment, is out of the Songandaprayer mare Allwewantforxmas, a half sister to graded stakes winner Hard Enough. The filly was bred in Maryland by Larry Johnson and was a $140,000 RNA from the consignment of Paramount Sales to The Saratoga Sale, Fasig-Tipton's select yearling sale in Saratoga, N.Y.

Hip 607, a bay consigned by Eddie Woods, agent, out of the Broken Vow mare Breaking Promises, was bred in Kentucky by New Cal Stable. She is a half sister to Street of Dreams, who finished second in the Feb. 1 Forward Gal Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park for trainer Ian Wilkes and owner Lothenbach Stables.

Hip 648, a bay consigned by Wavertree out of the War Front mare Child Please, was bred in Kentucky by Fox Straus KY. The dam is a full sister to graded stakes winners Jack Milton , who now stands at Crestwood Farm in Kentucky, and Peace Preserver.

Two youngsters shared honors for the session's fastest eighth-mile in :9 4/5.

Hip 477, consigned by Golden Rock Thoroughbreds, agent, is a chestnut colt by Will Take Charge out of Tizabella, by Tiznow . He was bred in Kentucky by Woodford Thoroughbreds and comes from a family of stakes performers. His dam is a full sister to graded stakes-placed stakes winner Lady Chace and to Big Tiz, who finished second in the Hollywood Starlet Stakes (G1).

Also working a speedy eighth-mile was Hip 514, a dark brown Shanghai Bobby filly from the consignment of L.G., agent. She was bred in Kentucky by Mrs. Fitriani Hay out of the War Front mare War Clan. The filly's third dam is Gather The Clan, the dam of American Oaks Invitational Stakes (G1T) winner Pure Clan and great-granddam of Madison Stakes (G1) winner Finley'sluckycharm.

Sessions for the March 17-18 sale begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.