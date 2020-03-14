Serengeti Empress Much the Best in Azeri Stakes

Serengeti Empress put her natural speed on display and left outmatched rivals in her wake March 14 with a frontrunning victory in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

Joel Politi's 4-year-old daughter of Alternation picked up her first victory since the 2019 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1). She finished third in the Nov. 2 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) and ran second in the Jan. 26 Houston Ladies Classic Stakes (G3) in her first start of the year for trainer Tom Amoss.

Serengeti Empress, dk b/br, 4/f

Alternation — Havisham, by Bernardini Owner: Joel Politi

Breeder: Tri Eques Bloodstock, LLC (KY)

Trainer: Thomas M. Amoss

Jockey: Joseph Talamo

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Alternation stands at Pin Oak Stud for $10,000 (2020). Sale History

KEESEP2017 • $70,000 • Consignor: Brookdale Sales, agent • Buyer: Joel Politi.

KEENOV2016 • $25,000 • Consignor: Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent • Buyer: Dixon Enterprises.

Unbothered by Awe Emma rearing at the start and losing rider Richard Eramia, Serengeti Empress broke quickly from post 5 and established a three-length lead in the 1 1/16-mile Azeri. She clicked off fractions of :23.33, :46.49, and 1:11.34 on a sloppy (sealed) track under jockey Joe Talamo without a rival in sight, impressing her rider with her ease of going.

"She set some legit fractions," Talamo said. "I was surprised she went in :46 2/5. She felt like :47 2/5. She has a tremendous stride. She was very impressive today, and I was just fortunate to ride her. She handled the off track very well."

Serengeti Empress led by four lengths through a half-mile, extended it to five through three-quarters, and was seven lengths in front through the stretch. Mylady Curlin rallied inside to finish second but was no match as the winner soared across the line 6 1/4 lengths clear in 1:44.46.

DAUGHERTY: Serengeti Empress Reigns in Kentucky Oaks

"I really felt like the Sam Houston race (Houston Ladies Classic) was a missed opportunity, and I said that quite a few times publicly because I'm going to tell you what I think," Amoss said. "There was no secret what the plan was going to be today. We took it to them early, and she set such a blistering pace. It's the kind of pace that a lot of people would not think she could withstand, or a racehorse could withstand. But she's a little different."

Saracosa was third, Street Band fourth, and Lady Apple and Rahway completed the order of finish. Both Awe Emma and Eramia were unharmed.

Serengeti Empress returned $5.80 on a $2 win ticket as the 9-5 favorite. Bred in Kentucky by Tri Eques Bloodstock out of the Bernardini mare Havisham and purchased by Politi for $70,000 from Brookdale Sales' consignment to the 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale, she improved to 6-3-1 from 14 starts with earnings of $1,731,520.

Amoss said the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) at Oaklawn April 18 is her next expected start.