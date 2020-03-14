Regal Power Takes All-Star Mile at Caulfield

It was an all-West Australian affair in the second running of the All-Star Mile at Caulfield March 14 as Grant and Alana Williams landed the quinella with the Bob Peters-owned pair Regal Power coming home first, ahead of Kennedy Australian Guineas (G1) runner-up Superstorm.

Stable jockey William Pike had the choice of rides between the two talented Perth horses in the AU$5 million race, but he opted to stick with the son of Pierro whom he partnered to finish second in the Australian Cup (G1) a week earlier.

And his decision was a correct one as the reigning Railway Stakes (G1) winner settled in a perfect position in fourth during the run before shooting to the front with 200 meters to go, defeating his fast-finishing stablemate by three-quarters of a length.

Champion New Zealand mare Melody Belle put in a gallant performance to finish a half-length away in third.

"The Williams camp, right now, I think no one is training better than them," Pike told racing.com. "Honestly, their record in big races is just amazing. Mr Peters, the way he is able to find good horses year after year keeps us all in form and keeps us all looking good.

"This horse, he's been so good for me. I wasn't at my best on him last start, so this goes some way towards atoning for that."

The leading Perth rider said he was surprised that the intense tempo of the race, which was set by Godolphin's sole runner Flit, didn't ease throughout the race.

"I was waiting for that midrace steady that pretty much I've found in nearly every race I've ridden in over here, but it didn't come," Pike continued. "There was always going to be good pressure early, I thought. I was worried about a midrace steady and (Alligator Blood) would steal it with a midrace steady, but that didn't happen today.

"I was at least one or two spots closer than what I thought I'd be. It probably told on me a little late, but he was good enough. He just kept hanging in there."

Grant Williams, who trains in partnership with his wife, Alana, said he was grateful to Peters for giving him the opportunity to travel the horses over to Melbourne in his own name, rather than transferring them to a local stable.

"He's been super to us. We couldn't be where we are without him, so it's great he's given us this opportunity," Williams said.

Currently training at a strike rate of 28%, the Williams team believes 3-year-old Superstorm will develop into one of Perth's best horses.

"He came over as a traveling companion," Williams explained. "He had to win the Challenge (Stakes) to qualify for the (Australian) Guineas, then he ran second to Alligator Blood and now run second and beat all these horses in the All-Star Mile.

"He'll be a serious horse in the next 12 months."

Regal Power is nominated for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Randwick next month, but the co-trainer doubts he or Superstorm will be continuing their campaigns in Sydney.

"I reckon Bob, knowing his horses, will say bring them home and put them away, and then we can bring them back later," Williams said.

One horse bound for Sydney is Melody Belle, who is on track for the Doncaster Mile (G1). Jamie Richards described her performance in the All-Star Mile as honest, although she lacked vital galloping room.

"(Jockey) Opie (Bosson) thought he did the right thing getting on the back of Alligator Blood, but he didn't take him into the race as he would have liked," Richards said. "It was an honest performance, and she won't lose any admirers from that."

Australian Guineas winner Alligator Blood, who went into the race as the AU$2.80 favorite, faded out of the race to finish 10th, a poor performance that left David Vandyke longing for an explanation.

"We know he goes better than that," Vandyke said. "When (jockey) Ryan (Maloney) asked him, he found very little. He's had a good blow—that shows he has put in, but I can't answer why."

Racing Victoria stewards reported its veterinary team found no abnormalities with the 3-year-old cult favorite.

Regal Power has won seven of his 20 starts and AU$3,781,470 (US$2,445,888) in prize money.

The 4-year-old gelding is the third winner out of the listed-winning Redoute's Choice mare Broadway Belle, making him a brother to fellow Western Australian Derby (G2) winner Action.

The gelding's second dam is Antique (Metal Storm), who produced listed winner Antique Belle and blue-hen mare Arcadia.

Regal Power is one of six group 1 winners for Pierro and the third out of a Redoute's Choice mare, joining Arcadia Queen and Harrolds Australian Derby (G1) winner Levendi.

Broadway Belle has a yearling filly by Pierro's barnmate American Pharoah and a weanling sister to Regal Power.

Pierro is standing at Coolmore Stud in the Hunter Valley for a fee of AU$88,000 and has swept to the lead on the Australian general sires list with progeny earnings topping $12 million.

Jennifer Eccles Cements Filly of the Year With NZ Oaks Victory

Trainer Shaune Ritchie and jockey Jason Waddell agree on one thing: Jennifer Eccles is as good as, if not better than, any filly Ritchie has trained and is right at the top of Waddell's impressive list of big-race winners.

However, her win in the New Zealand Oaks (G1) at Trentham on Saturday could well have come badly undone at the 500-meter mark when the filly clipped heels and dipped heavily, almost taking a tumble.

"It wasn't real pretty when I clipped heels at the 500 meters," Waddell said.

"She was just going too well for me, but they were stopping in front of me too soon and I was trying to move some horses out of the way and caught a heel. But, far out, she got back underneath me."

Ritchie was amazed at the skill Waddell showed in placing the filly to such advantage after drawing the outside barrier.

"He's unbelievable, isn't he?" Ritchie said. "You wouldn't believe he could get from 18 at the gate to where he was at the winning post the first time.

"Didn't she relax lovely? She's a spectacular filly, for sure. She's got a great turn of foot. We were always questioning after (the Lowland Stakes) as to whether she'd get the mile and a half, but settling down the back, it was just like Te Rapa (Sir Tristram Fillies Classic) again where she relaxed great."

They jointly agreed that the Rip Van Winkle filly is top class.

"Every Oaks win is a big win. I like training these 3-year-old fillies over ground, and this filly could be the best filly I've trained," Ritchie said.

Asked about the filly's future, Ritchie might have something firm in a few days.

"She'll be in the market for the ATC Oaks for sure, but we're well aware that she's had a busy year," he said.

It was Jennifer Eccles' first group 1 success. Remarkably consistent and honest with four wins and six placings, including three victories on the trot now, she has missed the placings only once, when running fourth in the Gold Trail Stakes (G3).

The win also cemented her New Zealand Bloodstock Filly of the Year title, having a healthy lead heading toward the Oaks. Her total of 44.5 points makes her the highest-scoring filly in more than 20 years, with Justa Tad (2004-05) the last to accrue more than 40 points.

Jennifer Eccles was purchased by Challenge No. 10 syndicate manager Adrian Clark for NZ$5,000 ($3,455) from the Westend Partnership draft at the NZB National Weanling Sale.

She is by the same sire as current star Te Akau Shark and is the fourth named foal and second winner of her dam, Platinum Elle, a listed-placed winner of four races.

Her second dam, the group 3-placed Lady Tee, is a half sister to the dam of group 2 winner Puttanesca.

Platinum Elle produced a colt by Sweynesse in 2017 and has a filly foal at foot by What's The Story. This past spring, she once again visited Rip Van Winkle.

Bivouac, Farnan Shine

The Flemington meeting Saturday featured the Seppelt Wines Newmarket Handicap (G1), and in a high-class renewal of the famous sprint, the Godolphin-raced colt Bivouac staged an outstanding performance in victory.

Always close to the pace, Glen Boss dashed the colt clear on passing the 200 meters before Bivouac went on to easily defeat the classy filly Loving Gaby by 2 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:09.21 on the Soft 5 track.

Photo: Mark Gatt Bivouac wins the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington

Meanwhile at Randwick, the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained colt Farnan now heads to the Golden Slipper Stakes (G1) as the favorite after returning fast times in his brilliant win in the Todman Stakes (G2).

A winner of four of his five starts, Farnan came firmly into contention for next week's $3.5 million feature after his win in the Silver Slipper Stakes (G2) a fortnight earlier at Rosehill, with the colt advancing to an even higher level Saturday.