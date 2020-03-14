Lebda Snares Private Terms on Four-Stakes Day at Laurel

Euro Stable's Lebda, unhurried in the early going, cruised up to pacesetter Took Charge approaching the stretch and rolled past to notch his second straight stakes victory March 14 in the $100,000 Private Terms Stakes, one of four black-type races at Laurel Park.

Sent off as the even-money favorite for winter meet-leading trainer Claudio Gonzalez and jockey Alex Cintron, who was also aboard for his victory in Laurel's one-mile Miracle Wood Feb. 15, Lebda ($4.20) completed the distance in 1:44.87 over a fast main track in his second try around two turns. In the first, he was third behind Dennis' Moment in the Iroquois Stakes (G3) last fall at Churchill Downs.

Lebda, dk b/br, 3/c

Raison d'Etat — Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder Owner: Euro Stable

Breeder: Calumet Farm (KY)

Trainer: Claudio A. Gonzalez

Jockey: Alex Cintron

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Raison d'Etat stands at Calumet Farm for $5,000 (2020). Sale History

FTMDEC2019 • $100,000 • Consignor: Northview Stallion Station, agent for Joseph Besecker • Buyer: Valter Ramos.

FTMSEP2018 • $1,000 • Consignor: Ballysax Bloodstock, agent • Buyer: Joseph Besecker.

It was the second of three wins on the day for both Gonzalez and Cintron. Gonzalez also won the Beyond the Wire with Princess Cadey, giving him a sweep of Saturday's 3-year-old stakes, while Cintron took Race 4 aboard Jefazo. Jockey and trainer teamed up to win Saturday's finale with Galerio.

"We're yet to find out (how good he is), but today he answered a big question. The question was whether he could get two turns," said Gonzalez's assistant trainer, Troy Singh. "He ran a pretty good race in Kentucky and he ran with Dennis' Moment over there. Today was a big question and Alex gave him a perfect ride. He got him to settle and he got him home."

My Friends Beer was second and Mine Not Mine was third.

By Raison d'Etat out of the stakes-placed Hook and Ladder mare Lenders Way, Lebda is not Triple Crown nominated, though 3-year-olds can be late nominated by March 30 for $6,000.

"We will enjoy this one. Hopefully he comes out good," Singh said. "He likes Laurel so we'll keep him here and try to follow the same plan."

Video: Private Terms S. (BT)

Senior Investment Scores

Earlier in the day, Richard Malouf's Senior Investment, third in the 2017 Preakness Stakes (G1), slowed things down early before powering through the stretch for a front-running five-length upset triumph in the $100,000 Harrison E. Johnson Memorial Stakes.

Ridden by Emmanuel Esquivel for trainer Scott Lake, who claimed the 6-year-old son of Discreetly Mine for $50,000 last fall, Senior Investment ($19.80) covered the distance in 1:50.96.

"He's a professional horse. He had a perfect trip and when I asked him he just went on like nothing," Esquivel said

It was the third straight victory for Senior Investment, a stretch that includes an optional claiming score Jan. 30 at Laurel, and second in stakes company. His other stakes win came in the 2017 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3), one start prior to his Preakness placing, for previous trainer Ken McPeek.

Grade 3 winner Name Changer, racing for the first time since late November, rallied for a narrow second over third-place Alwaysmining, who had his two-race win streak snapped.

Wins for Arrifana and Princess Cadey

Also Saturday at Laurel, Arrifana outdueled Horologist to win the $100,000 Nellie Morse Stakes by a nose, and Princess Cadey drew away for a seven-length score in the Beyond The Wire Stakes.

Both races were at a mile, with Arrifana speeding the distance in 1:35.95 under Julian Pimentel, and the younger Princess Cadey completing it in a much slower 1:38.24 beneath Angel Cruz. Arrifana ($3.20) is a 4-year-old daughter of Curlin owned by Gainesway Stable, LNJ Foxwoods, and Millennium Farms and trained by Kelly Rubley. Princess Cady ($11.80), by Dialed In , is trained by Gonzalez for owner Magic Stable.