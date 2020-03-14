Nun the Less Outruns Somelikeithotbrown in Kentucky Cup

Previous Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) winners Somelikeithotbrown and Blended Citizen were the headliners of the $140,700 TwinSpires Kentucky Cup Classic Stakes March 14 at Turfway Park, but it was defending race winner Nun the Less who stole the show.

The 8-year-old Candy Ride gelding improved to 4-for-4, all in stakes, on the synthetic strip at Turfway, blowing away the two Jeff Ruby winners and nine others in the 1 1/8-mile contest. His 4 1/2-length win over Somelikeithotbrown made him the first horse to repeat in 20 runnings of the Kentucky Cup Classic.

Nun the Less, who also scored at Turfway in the 2018 Prairie Bayou Stakes and the Forego Stakes this year, races for Raul Bahena's Crystal Racing Enterprises and trainer Cipriano Contreras' Contreras Stable. He was claimed for $40,000 in June 2018 at Arlington International Racecourse.

As a younger runner, Nun the Less, who paid $12.80, won the Mystic Lake Derby on turf at Canterbury Park for his previous connections, trainer Chris Block and owner Lothenbach Stables.

"The horse has been doing great since he came back off the layoff," said winning jockey Rodney Prescott, referring to a break from May 2019 to January. "Cipriano has done a great job with him. He took his time bringing him back. The horse couldn't be doing any better. He does like this track, and we had a good trip."

The winner, who finished in 1:48.80 after closing from eighth, is the lone foal to race out of the Forest Wildcat mare Nunnery, who captured the 2007 Waya Stakes at Saratoga Race Course for Claiborne Farm, the Kentucky breeder of Nun the Less.

Somelikeithotbrown, the 4-5 favorite and 2019 Jeff Ruby winner, won a head-bobbing photo to secure the place over Signalman, the 2018 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) winner who had been unraced since a second in the Matt Winn Stakes (G3) in June.

Blended Citizen, who won the 2018 Jeff Ruby, was fourth.

The Kentucky Cup Classic was the fourth of six stakes Saturday at Turfway Park.

In the first black-type event, Bango ($14.60) took the $74,251 Mayers Electric Company Animal Kingdom Stakes, rallying from just off the pace to score by 2 1/2 lengths under Rafael Bejarano, who traveled from California to ride. Greg Foley trains the 3-year-old Congrats colt for Tamaroak Partners.

The teletimer clocked him in a track-record 1:14.99 for 6 1/2 furlongs, but Equibase later reported a 1:16.50 hand time in the official chart after chart callers twice hand-timed the race with a slower time.

A race later, former claimer Rogue Too ($8.40) became a stakes winner in the $84,422 Latonia Stakes for older fillies and mares. The 4-year-old First Dude filly, claimed for $10,000 in July by trainer Doug Danner for owner Andrew Janszen, improved to 8-for-9 on the synthetic strip at Turfway with a 5 3/4-length frontrunning score. She raced a mile in 1:36.94.

The $100,000 Rushaway Stakes also was won by a frontrunner when Vanzzy ($6.40) proved impossible to catch under Kendrick Carmouche in the 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-olds. The Michael Pino-trained son of Verrazano owned by Daniel Ryan recorded his second stakes victory on a synthetic track after winning the Display Stakes in December at Woodbine. He covered the distance in 1:43.89.