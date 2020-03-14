Churchill Downs Issues Statements Regarding COVID-19

Churchill Downs Inc. issued a statement March 14 about COVID-19 and the status of the timing of the May 2 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), which is currently under review. Later in the day, the Louisville track delayed the opening of their stable area by two weeks to March 31.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Churchill Delays Reopening Stable Areas Until March 31

"During times of uncertainty, our traditions provide a great sense of comfort," the statement read. "We realize, that for many of you, the Kentucky Derby is a treasured annual tradition, and for others, a bucket-list experience. The time-honored traditions of the Kentucky Derby are as much about the fans as the race itself.

"We recognize that the impact of this iconic event extends well beyond the historic racetrack of Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby is a cherished and important time for the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We are mindfully aware of our fans who travel from great distances to join us as well as our valued employees whose most intense preparations to host a world-class event begin now.

"For these reasons, we have been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure we make the most responsible decision regarding the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby this year. We thank you for your patience and are committed to providing regular communication and transparency as we move forward. This is not a decision we take lightly and we expect to have an update about the Kentucky Derby and additional information on our upcoming spring meet in the coming week.

"Our hearts are with those near and far who have been affected. Thank you for being a part of the Churchill Downs family."

Churchill Downs Racetrack Updates

Churchill is also monitoring COVID-19 developments in connection with resources provided by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control as well as public health officials and experts. "The safety and health of our guests, team members and participants remains our primary concern at Churchill Downs," the Churchill statement read.

Churchill encourages anyone planning to visit Churchill Downs to follow the preventative actions outlined by the CDC and make informed decisions based on the official and most recent information provided.

"If you plan to attend a private event held at Churchill Downs, you should contact the organizer directly. All scheduled events will continue at the discretion of our clients," the company stated.

Simulcasting at the Louisville track will be open to patrons as usual.

The statement included a list of practices instituted at Churchill Downs. Click here to view the full list.

"Nothing is more important at Churchill Downs Racetrack than the safety and health of our guests, team members, and participants," the statement read. "We will continue to be fully transparent with our plans going forward and will be sure to inform our fans, followers, and friends of any updates or changes to our regular operations as well as information regarding Kentucky Derby 146 and our upcoming spring meet."