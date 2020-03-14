Enforceable Favored Over Large Louisiana Derby Cast

John Oxley's Enforceable, who won the Lecomte Stakes (G3) and finished second in the first division of the Risen Star Stakes Presented by Lamarque Ford (G2), was made the 7-2 morning-line favorite as part of an overflow field for the $1 million TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) March 21 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

A major prep on the Road to the Kentucky Derby—extended this year to 1 3/16 miles, the distance of the Preakness Stakes (G1)—the Louisiana Derby drew 14 horses, plus two also-eligibles. It provides qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first four finishers.

Many of the favorites are drawn toward the outside, though wide draws might be negated by a long run to the first turn for a two-turn route. Besides late-running Enforceable, a Mark-Casse trained Tapit 3-year-old who drew post 10, the co-second choices at 6-1, Silver State and Modernist, break from post 13 and 14, respectively.

The Louisiana Derby is part of an eight-stakes card, which, like much racing around the world, will be conducted spectator-free amid public health concerns regarding COVID-19. Only essential staff, credentialed horsemen, and media can attend, though wagering is still offered via advance deposit wagering platforms.

Winchell Thoroughbreds, Thomas Reiman, William Dickson, and Deborah Easter's Finite—coming off five consecutive victories, including the recent Rachel Alexandra Stakes Presented by Fasig-Tipton (G2)—is expected to be the clear favorite in the TwinSpires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2), one of the other major races that day at Fair Grounds.

Also part of Louisiana Derby Day are the $400,000 New Orleans Classic Stakes (G2) and the $300,000 Muniz Memorial Classic Stakes (G2T).