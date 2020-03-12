Brook Ledge Driver Hospitalized After Airport Incident

The biggest challenge of a cross-country journey for The Stiff may already be behind him, despite the colt's pending leap to graded stakes company in the March 14 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park.

The Michael McCarthy trainee, arriving from California, was one of two horses to emerge unscathed after a Brook Ledge van ran into the wing of a Tex Sutton airplane March 12 at about 5:30 a.m. ET at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

The driver of the van was taken to UK Hospital, and Brook Ledge reported he was in stable condition Thursday evening. Both horses and three people riding in the trailer portion of the rig were unharmed, according to Tex Sutton operations manager Mike Payne.

Brook Ledge declined to state the cause of the accident, pending an investigation.

The plane, which came from San Bernardino, Calif., will be out of commission for an undetermined amount of time.

"This is actually our secondary airplane; our primary plane is in heavy maintenance and due to come out this weekend," Payne said. "I'm not sure what date the main plane will be available, and we're still assessing the damage to this one. Surprisingly, it appears to be fairly minimal compared to what all happened. Inspectors are due to come in tomorrow to go over it. I'm not sure which plane (is) going to fly, but we're hoping to have one available Monday when we have a flight scheduled."

Payne said he was there when the accident occurred.

"I was on the other side of the plane, so I really didn't see it, but I immediately ran over and helped the guy out of the truck, called for the paramedics, and tried to get him taken care of and the horses settled," he said. "Both horses were fine, and the three people in the back of the van were fine, and Brook Ledge had another truck there within 30 minutes."

An airport spokeswoman told WKYT-TV the crash did not have any impact on airport operations.

Mattie Kerker, who was traveling with The Stiff, reported the incident to McCarthy, who then shared her images via his stable's Twitter account, including one of The Stiff peering out from a Brook Ledge van.

"He's pretty level-headed; nothing gets him too excited," McCarthy said of the son of Danza who finished fifth last out in the Feb. 15 El Camino Real Derby.

The Jeff Ruby Steaks is a 1 1/8-mile race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and carries qualifying points for the top four finishers on a 20-8-4-2 scale.

"He's a horse that will definitely get a mile and an eighth, and it seemed like a good spot to get him a shot at this point," McCarthy said. "In the El Camino Real Derby, he ran sneaky good; he was wide throughout and never really got a chance to level out. Unfortunately, it's a large field, and he's drawn out wide again (post 10 in a field of 12). At this point, he's (eligible for) a two-other-than allowance, and on the West Coast you don't see many two-other-than allowance conditions being written for 3-year-olds."

McCarthy sent his best wishes to the van driver, as did Payne.