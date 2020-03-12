Ortiz Set to Return from Wrist Injury at Gulfstream

Having made a rapid recovery from a fractured right wrist through intensive therapy, jockey Jose Ortiz is expected to return to action March 14 at Gulfstream Park.

The 26-year-old rider has accepted three mounts on Saturday's 12-race program, including Eddie Kenneally-trained Lady Kate in the $150,000 Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3), a seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares.

Ortiz underwent blood flow restriction therapy at a center in Miami, Fla. that also treats professional basketball and football players, which he credits with being able to make a quick return to riding. The injury had been forecasted to keep him out for four weeks, but Ortiz healed faster than expected.

"It was a small fracture. I never stopped working out," Ortiz said. "I thank God and I thank my doctors that I'm back."

Ortiz injured his wrist Feb. 22 when he was unseated by debuting Atone in the post parade before the day's third race, falling awkwardly. He remounted and rode the fractious colt to a sixth-place finish before taking off his remaining mounts and getting his wrist X-rayed.

The injury cost him the mount on Tacitus in the $20 million Saudi Cup Feb. 29 at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—a ride that went to Jose Lezcano, who finished fifth aboard the colt.

Ortiz, who won the 2017 Eclipse Award as North America's outstanding jockey and the younger brother of reigning two-time Eclipse champion Irad Ortiz Jr., is also named to ride Rodolphe Brisset-trained Extraordinary in the eighth race at Gulfstream and the Brendan Walsh-trained Valdolobo in ninth.