Compounder Says No Link to MediVet Equine

A Nicholasville, Ky., compounding pharmacy issued a statement March 12 that denied it has a business affiliation with a controversial equine medical product company involved in the recent federal indictment of trainer Jason Servis over allegations of using unlicensed performance-enhancing drugs in his racehorses.

Tailor Made Compounding, which is not associated with Taylor Made Farm also near Nicholasville, said in its statement:

"Tailor Made Compounding has no business affiliation whatsoever with MediVet Equine. At one point MediVet Equine shared an address with Tailor Made Compounding but is no longer located at 200 Moore Drive in Nicholasville and has not been for some time. Tailor Made Compounding is a separate business altogether, which does not compound veterinary medication. MediVet Equine has since updated their website to portray the accurate information regarding their address and our company. Tailor Made has and will continue to fully cooperate with any and all parts of the investigation, and at this time does not expect charges to be filed against TMC in relation to this matter.

"All questions will be directed to our legal counsel."

MediVet Equine sold the product SGF-1000, which is identified in an indictment from U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman with the Southern District of New York, as a "customized PED (performance-enhancing drug) purportedly containing 'growth factors,' … intended to promote tissue repair and increase a horse's stamina and endurance beyond its natural capability."

Servis is facing federal charges along with trainer Jorge Navarro for using SGF-1000 and other "adulterated and misbranded" drugs to gain an edge in competition and evade regulators. In intercepted phone conversations with Navarro, Servis is heard saying, "I've been using (SGF-1000) on everything almost."

Among the people indicted March 9 is Michael Kegley Jr., the director of sales at MediVet Equine, and Dr. Kristian Rhein, who helped sell and distribute SGF-1000, according to the indictment. On an intercepted call, Kegley and Rhein are overheard discussing the regulatory scrutiny of SGF-1000 and "the benefits of re-labeling the packaging of SGF-1000 in order to avoid inquiries." In other calls and meetings recorded by confidential sources, Kegley acknowledged the "illegal nature of his actions, explaining in one such recording that racehorse trainers racing in the United States could be charged with felonies for doping racehorses," according to the indictment.

As of March 12, MediVet Equine announced it has shut down its business. A notice on the company website states: "In light of recent events, we have ceased operations."