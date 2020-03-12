Green Light Go Resumes Breezing, Targets Bay Shore

Green Light Go, who won last summer's Saratoga Special Stakes (G2), recorded his first breeze since a fever forced him to miss the Feb. 29 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, working a half-mile March 12 at Palm Meadows Training Center in :49 1/5.

Jimmy Jerkens, who trains the 3-year-old son of Hard Spun for Stronach Stables, said the new target for the colt is the April 4 Bay Shore Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. The Bay Shore is a $250,000 race for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs on the undercard of the Wood Memorial Stakes Presented by Resorts World Casino (G2).

Green Light Go won the first two starts of his career, a July maiden race at Belmont Park and the Aug. 10 Saratoga Special. He then placed second, beaten four lengths by Tiz the Law, in the Oct. 5 Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont in his final outing at 2. He returned this year with a third in the Feb. 1 Swale Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream behind Mischevious Alex.

Bred in Kentucky by Stronach's Adena Springs, Green Light Go is out of the Virginia-bred mare Light Green. The daughter of Pleasantly Perfect was a restricted stakes winner at Belmont in 2009 and was a close runner-up in the Prioress Stakes (G1) that same year.