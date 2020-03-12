Green Light Go wins last year's Saratoga Special Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in his second start

Green Light Go Resumes Breezing, Targets Bay Shore

Hard Spun colt to target the April 4 Bay Shore Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct.

Green Light Go, who won last summer's Saratoga Special Stakes (G2), recorded his first breeze since a fever forced him to miss the Feb. 29 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, working a half-mile March 12 at Palm Meadows Training Center in :49 1/5.

Jimmy Jerkens, who trains the 3-year-old son of Hard Spun  for Stronach Stables, said the new target for the colt is the April 4 Bay Shore Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. The Bay Shore is a $250,000 race for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs on the undercard of the Wood Memorial Stakes Presented by Resorts World Casino (G2).

Green Light Go won the first two starts of his career, a July maiden race at Belmont Park and the Aug. 10 Saratoga Special. He then placed second, beaten four lengths by Tiz the Law, in the Oct. 5 Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont in his final outing at 2. He returned this year with a third in the Feb. 1 Swale Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream behind Mischevious Alex.

Bred in Kentucky by Stronach's Adena Springs, Green Light Go is out of the Virginia-bred mare Light Green. The daughter of Pleasantly Perfect was a restricted stakes winner at Belmont in 2009 and was a close runner-up in the Prioress Stakes (G1) that same year.

